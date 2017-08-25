Metta World Peace Agrees to Contract with Master P's Co-Ed Basketball League

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Master P has made a significant addition to his co-ed basketball league by signing former NBA All-Star Metta World Peace, according to TMZ Sports.

The Global Mixed Gender Basketball league is set to kick off on Sept. 23 in Las Vegas, and World Peace will represent the New Orleans Gators against the Atlanta Heirs.

The 37-year-old played 25 games last season with the Los Angeles Lakers to cap his 17 years in the NBA.

"It was a no-brainer inking the deal with Metta World Peace," a Gators team rep told TMZ. "He’s in super shape and he’s well able to help any NBA team. He will be a huge factor in our league, he’s tough, competitive and plays excellent defense."

Perhaps most importantly, the player formerly known as Ron Artest has the type of star power that can help legitimatize the league.

He will join a team that also features Dylan and Dakota Gonzalez, former players at Kansas and UNLV who both left school with one year of eligibility remaining to pursue their music careers.

Master P created the league "built on equality, equal play and equal pay," according to the official site. There are five total teams competing, with squads from Chicago, Miami and Washington D.C. joining those from Atlanta and New Orleans.

Based on the recent interest in Ice Cube's BIG3 league, there could be a market for this new endeavor.