BIG3 League Contract Renewed by Fox Sports

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Fox Sports announced Wednesday that it has extended its media-rights deal with the BIG3 basketball league.

"Working with Fox Sports for another season is an opportunity we are very excited about," league co-founder Ice Cube said in the press release. "The network understands that the BIG3 is about competitive, hard-nosed, compelling basketball, and they've been a great partner to work with during our inaugural season. Our shared vision makes this partnership an ideal fit."

FS1 has broadcast BIG3 games throughout the season, which started June 25, and the championship will be broadcast on Fox at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The league is in its inaugural season and features a three-on-three format. It's comprised of former NBA players, including Allen Iverson, Kenyon Martin, Al Harrington, Stephen Jackson, Rashard Lewis and Chauncey Billups, among others.

"We think we have something great with the BIG3 and are thrilled to add another year to our partnership," Fox Sports head of business operations David Nathanson said in the press release. "In its inaugural year, the league provided competitive, entertaining basketball that really resonated with fans, as evidenced by its television ratings on FS1 and packed arenas across the country."

Trilogy will face 3 Headed Monsters at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in the league's championship game.