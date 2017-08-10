    Ice Cube Says He Wants Kobe Bryant to Play in BIG3 Next Season

    Alec Nathan
August 10, 2017

    Ice Cube is dreaming big when it comes to the future of BIG3. 

    Appearing on KTLA in Los Angeles on Thursday morning (via TMZ Sports), the face of the league said he's eyeing Kobe Bryant as a possible addition to the three-on-three ranks. 

    "I hope so, one day," Ice Cube said of Bryant having interest. "I hope his competitive juices get the itch in him and he wants to, you know, come in the league and score 50 and win the game. We hope he'll play one day. But if not you know we still got some great players. Still competitive guys that want to play."

    Bryant, to this point, has not made any indications publicly that he intends to suit up again in the near future. 

    However, the recently retired Paul Pierce suggested in July he would like to link up with the five-time champion and a former Boston Celtics teammate to form a superteam of sorts. 

    "You never know. I might try to convince KG, Kobe and we might try to set up our own team," Pierce said on a BIG3 FS1 broadcast

    BIG3 play will resume in Los Angeles on Sunday before the playoffs get underway Aug. 20 in Seattle. 

