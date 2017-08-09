Ice Cube Reminds LaVar Ball of #4PointChallenge Bet in Instagram Post

Amy Sussman/Associated Press

LaVar Ball will have to put his money where his mouth is this week when he battles Ice Cube in a shooting contest.

After back-and-forth videos earlier in the offseason, Ice Cube challenged Ball to come to the BIG3 League competition at the Staples Center this weekend:

"You bring your sons, bring your AAU team, y'all come on down to the Staples Center to the BIG3 this Sunday," the BIG3 founder said, via Ananth Pandian of Uproxx. "Me and you can hit the court and do that four-point shot in front of everybody, if you want to do this. Then I will buy the Big Baller Brands for your whole team."

Ice Cube started up the recent rivalry, challenging Ball to hit the 30-foot shot:

He promised to buy 10 pairs of the Big Baller Brand shoes, which are priced at $495 apiece.

Ball responded by asking him to buy one for every player on his AAU team, 14 pairs to equal almost $7,000. The catch was that Ice Cube would have to make the shot first:

It seems we will finally get some resolution Sunday when the BIG3 travels to Ball's hometown of Los Angeles. The event will be in the Staples Center, which also happens to be the new home of his son Lonzo Ball, who was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Considering Ball's lofty claims about his own talent in the past, this should be an interesting competition.