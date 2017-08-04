LaVar Ball Says He'd Beat Michael Jordan 1-on-1 with 1 Arm Tied Behind His Back

John Locher/Associated Press

LaVar Ball continued his baiting of Michael Jordan by saying he could beat the icon one-on-one with one arm tied behind his back.

TMZ Sports caught up with Ball to discuss what would happen if he and Jordan ever met on a basketball court:

On Monday, Jordan said at Flight School camp in Santa Barbara, California, he could beat Ball on one leg.

"You got to understand the source," Jordan said, per Ryne Nelson of Slam Online. "I think he played college, maybe? He averaged 2.2 points a game. Really? It doesn't deserve a response, but I'ma give it to you because you asked the question. I don't think he could beat me if I was one-legged."

Jordan was asked about Ball because the outspoken father of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball told Josh Peter of USA Today he "would kill" Jordan one-on-one.

During his 15-year NBA career, Jordan became one of the most decorated athletes in professional sports history. He was a 14-time All-Star who was named First Team All-NBA 10 times. He won 10 scoring titles, six championships and five MVPs.

Ball averaged 2.2 points in 26 games during the 1987-88 season at Washington State.