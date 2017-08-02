Allen Iverson Suspended 1 Game by BIG3 for Failure to Appear at Game

RICH SCHULTZ/Associated Press

The BIG3 announced that 3's Company player and head coach Allen Iverson has been suspended for one game for missing Sunday's contest in Dallas, according to Oliver Maroney of Dime.

Iverson released a statement on the incident via Instagram:

Iverson, 42, had reportedly been spotted gambling at the Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, Illinois, on Saturday night and Sunday morning, according to TMZ Sports, and was later seen at the Sugar Factory restaurant in Rosemont, Illinois, on Sunday evening.

That left co-captain DerMarr Johnson to take over as coach for Sunday's matchup against Team Power.

Iverson also didn't play in his much-hyped return to Philadelphia earlier in the BIG3 season, citing an injury, though he did appear at the game in his coaching role.

Rob Ellis of Comcast SportsNet wrote that Iverson's no-show was indicative of a larger pattern in his career, however:

"Iverson’s no-show act for his BIG3 team in Dallas over the weekend can’t be viewed as any kind of surprise. This is who he is. You take the good with the bad. He was rightfully beloved for what he brought on the floor. His play was electric, and no one gave you more from tip to final buzzer.

"It was that pesky time before and after the game that proved tricky. It was that 'real' factor that endeared him so to the city’s populace. He was flawed, he was unpredictable, and he was irresponsible. Like many of us."

The BIG3 would probably prefer Iverson be a bit more predictable.