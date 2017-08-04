NBA Scouts Bullish on Markelle Fultz's Rookie-Year Impact: 'He's Ready Day 1'

0 of 5

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Many NBA scouts were enamored with Markelle Fultz during his freshman year at Washington, which is what made the Boston Celtics-Philadelphia 76ers predraft trade so compelling.

"Obviously, something about Fultz rubbed [Boston] wrong," one scout told Bleacher Report after the deal.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia gave up the No. 3 pick and a future first-rounder just to move up two spots, a bold move that points to management's confidence in Fultz's ability to be the franchise guard it's been waiting on.

Bleacher Report reached out to scouts for their feeling on Fultz's potential, the challenges he'll face, his fit with Ben Simmons and how he's viewed relative to recent No. 1 picks.