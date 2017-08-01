Way-Too-Soon 2018 NBA Mock Draft: Can Anyone Compete with Michael Porter Jr.?

0 of 30

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

It's about time to look forward now that we're over a month removed from the 2017 NBA draft.

2018's projected class has a number of interesting names. They're mostly new ones, but there are also a few returning players looking to improve their stock from a year ago.

Our early top five includes a scoring wing, two bigs, a European star and arguably the top prospect from last season to go back to school.

For the order, we used championships odds from Odds Shark. For teams with the same odds, we took into account last year's records as tiebreakers.