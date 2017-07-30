Allen Iverson No-Shows to 3's Company's BIG3 Week 6 Game in Dallas

RICH SCHULTZ/Associated Press

The BIG3 basketball league said it's investigating the circumstances behind Allen Iverson's unexplained absence from Sunday's action in Dallas.

Iverson serves as the coach and captain of 3's Company. The league announced DerMarr Johnson filled in for the 11-time All-Star in the team's game against Power.

Iverson and the BIG3 drew some criticism earlier in the month when he was unable to play for 3's Company in their 51-44 defeat to Tri State. Less than an hour before the game, Iverson announced he wouldn't play for health reasons:

For The Win's Adi Joseph reported the league failed to announce Iverson's status prior to Week 4's final game, and fans only became aware Iverson wouldn't play when the game tipped off.

Two more weeks remain in the BIG3 regular season before the playoffs begin Aug. 20 in Seattle.