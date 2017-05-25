Magic Johnson Compares LaVar Ball to Kim Kardashian's Mom Kris Jenner

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson compared LaVar Ball to Kris Jenner during an interview Wednesday.

Johnson said he has "no problem" with the father of 2017 NBA draft prospect Lonzo Ball, and pointed out the similarities between him and the matriarch of the Kardashian family on ESPN Radio Los Angeles (h/t Des Bieler of the Washington Post): "Look, the Kardashians, we didn't say that the mom was bad, and she made them a lot of money, right? She's bragged on her daughters, and I think it's the same here. He's just saying, 'Hey, my son is great,' and there's nothing bad with that."

The elder Ball has long been boisterous when it comes to his son, who is expected to be among the top picks in the draft after a dynamic freshman season at UCLA.

Johnson said his lack of concern largely stems from the fact that Ball has performed well on the court regardless of his father's antics: "This young man has been a champion, in high school, and then he's gone on to have a stellar career at UCLA, and his father was talking at that time, but it didn't bother him. So as long as it doesn't bother him, it's not going to bother the Laker organization, as long as Lonzo performs on the basketball court, right?"

Kyrie Irving Makes Trick Play in Game 4 Warriors Make History by Sweeping Their Way to Finals Kevin Durant Gets the Double Block Will Warriors Bust Out the Brooms for Historic Sweep of Spurs in Game 4? Avery Bradley’s Game-Winning 3-Pointer Caps 21-Point Comeback LeBron James Swats Avery Bradley on the Chase Down Block Bold Predictions for the 2017 NBA Draft Can Celtics Bounce Back to Avoid Short Eastern Conference Finals vs. Cavaliers? Howard Beck NBA Spotlight: Can We Just Fast-Forward to the Finals Already? Devin Booker Will Make Special Olympian a Lottery Star Steph Curry and Kevin Durant Combine for 74 Points in Game 1 John Wall Hits the Game-Winning Three in Game 6 Manu Ginobili Makes a Perfect-Timed Block on Harden in Game 5 Spur Paid $150 for Tryout....Now He's a Playoff Starter Celtics and Game 7s Have a Lot of History...Which Isn't Good for Wizards John Wall Post Game Interview John Wall Game-Winning Three NBA Fans Are Undisputed Sixth Man of the Year for Best Postseason Celebrations Reliving Fisher's 0.4 Second Game-Winner Night in the NBA: Celtics Overpower Wizards

Los Angeles holds the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft and is considered the favored landing spot for Ball provided the Boston Celtics take Washington guard Markelle Fultz at No. 1.

LaVar has been adamant that Lonzo will end up with the Lakers for months and firmly believes it's going to happen, per ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne: "Oh, he's going to be a Laker. I'm going to keep talking about it until it happens."

The Lakers are in an ideal position to fulfill LaVar's prophecy, and Ball would fill a need for them in terms of landing a true playmaker in the backcourt.

Ball can do it all as evidenced by his stat line of 14.6 points, 7.6 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game last season, and that is precisely the type of production L.A. needs in order to return to contention in the Western Conference.