Ice Cube Offers to Buy Big Baller Brand Shoes If LaVar Ball Makes BIG3 4-Pointer

Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

LaVar Ball believes he could beat Michael Jordan at one-on-one, that his Big Baller Brand is worth $3 billion and, well, a lot of other things.

But does he believe in himself enough to take Ice Cube's four-point challenge? The rapper/co-founder of the BIG3 three-on-three basketball league posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday challenging Ball to make the league's 30-foot shot, with 10 pairs of BBB's debut shoe on the line:

Ten pairs, while a meager $4,950 drop in the bucket for Cube, would represent a major uptick in sales for Lonzo Ball's debut shoe. LaVar told Fox Sports 1's Colin Cowherd that the brand has sold between 400-500 pair of the $495 sneaker.

There are inherent mutual benefits to LaVar potentially attempting the shot. We already mentioned the windfall for the Ball family's apparel company, and it's a chance for LaVar to show off his alleged basketball prowess. He's spent time teaching his sons to have the confidence to shoot from 30 feet out, and this will be his opportunity to show pops has some game too.

For Cube, it's an easy opportunity to him to continue promoting the BIG3 brand of his own. Spending roughly $5,000 is likely nothing for someone with his bank account, and Cube knows LaVar Ball has become a headline-drawing machine. The initial wave of publicity would likely be followed by even more headlines if LaVar actually takes the shot—and some fun clowning potential if he misses.

It's also a subtle way to help introduce fans to the BIG3's four-point line, which is one way the league will attempt to differentiate itself from standard NBA play. The league's inaugural season has drawn a ton of intrigue already by bringing ex-NBAers out of retirement, and Cube is likely trying to ride that wave until the season starts in June.