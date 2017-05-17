LaVar Ball Argues with Kristine Leahy About Big Baller Brand and Women

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

LaVar Ball's latest appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd to promote himself and Big Baller Brand turned into an argument with cohost Kristine Leahy.

Ball said Big Baller Brand is only marketing to "big ballers" and it is not a "women's company," per Fox Sports Radio's Deb Carson. (The discussion between Ball and Leahy begins around the six-minute mark.)

Via Kyle Koster of The Big Lead, during an exchange with Leahy, Ball told her to "stay in your lane." Leahy continued by telling Ball they could presumably sell more apparel by marketing to men and women.

"In order to have a successful company, I think you are going to have to have women that like your brand,” said Leahy. “Uh, yeah, if you have a women’s company. But we talking about Big Baller Brand,” Ball said.

On May 4, Lonzo Ball's signature shoe made by the Big Baller Brand was officially unveiled by SLAM Magazine with a list price of $495, with pairs signed by Ball retailing for $995.

Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times reported first-week sales of both versions of the shoes and sandals totaled about 500 pairs.

SLAM Magazine also noted Big Baller Brand is in discussions with potential investors.

LaVar has been a media staple since LaVar became a star at UCLA during the 2016-17 season due to his outlandish comments, including Wednesday's argument with Leahy.