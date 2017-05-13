Dodger Stadium Current Favorite to Host Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Golden Boy Promotions founder Oscar De La Hoya revealed Saturday that Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles is the early front-runner to host the highly anticipated fight between Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin on Sept. 16.

According to Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times, De La Hoya said Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Magic Johnson presented him with an offer: "I can't reveal details, but Magic Johnson made a very nice offer. It's a nice package I have to consider. I like the fact that we were both in the '92 Olympics, that we're both L.A. boys, that we're both entrepreneurs and that we're both friends. So, it's very intriguing."

Pugmire reported that pitches are forthcoming from the Dallas area's AT&T Stadium and Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena. De La Hoya also said that London's Wembley Stadium and New York's Madison Square Garden are interested.

The middleweight title bout between Alvarez and GGG was announced immediately following Canelo's dominant, unanimous-decision victory over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on May 6.

Per Pugmire, if Dodger Stadium wins the bid for Alvarez versus Golovkin, it will be the venue's first major boxing match since Davey Moore against Sugar Ramos in 1963.

Both Alvarez and Golovkin train in Southern California, which would make Dodger Stadium a natural fit.

The 26-year-old Canelo is 49-1-1 in his career with his only loss coming to Floyd Mayweather, while the 35-year-old GGG is a perfect 37-0 with 33 knockouts.