Brandon Roy's Family Confirms He Was Shot Amid Claims of Mistaken Identity

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

The family of former NBA star Brandon Roy has confirmed he was the victim of a shooting that occurred at an outdoor gathering on April 29.

Two women who identified themselves as relatives of Roy spoke to USA Today about the shooting and his condition:

A woman who identified herself as Maria and said she was a family member said, 'He's fine, he's perfect, he's recovering well.' A woman identified as Roy's grandmother handed her phone to a USA TODAY Sports reporter and a woman on the other end of the line identified herself as one of Roy's cousins. That woman said Roy was 'absolutely fine.'

Los Angeles sheriffs confirmed Roy was one of four people shot last weekend in Compton, per James Queally of the Los Angeles Times. Queally also reported all of the victims are expected to survive.

On Thursday, members of the Nathan Hale High School basketball team that Roy coaches disputed reports he was injured in a shooting. Senior guard Kateel Barnett told Stefanie Loh of the Seattle Times in an email "the allegations are false" and "Coach Brandon Roy is fine."

USA Today noted the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the shooting, though officers have not yet been able to interview Roy.

Roy played six seasons in the NBA for the Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves. He was named head basketball coach at Nathan Hale High School in June 2016 and won the Naismith National High School Coach of the Year this past season after leading the program to a 29-0 record.