LaVar Ball Defends $495 Price Tag on Big Baller Brand ZO2 Sneakers

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

One day after the Big Baller Brand ZO2 sneakers hit the market with a price tag of $495, LaVar Ball explained the reasoning behind the price Friday.

In an interview on ESPN Radio's Dan Le Batard Show (h/t ESPN.com's Darren Rovell), Ball offered a simple response: "I figure that's what the shoe is worth. When you are your own owner you can come up with any price you want."

The ZO2 is the first signature shoe for Ball's son, Lonzo, who is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2017 NBA draft after an impressive season at UCLA.

Big Baller Brand tweeted the following photos of the shoe Thursday:

Per Rovell, not even Jordan sneakers have approached the $495 mark in the past two years, with the highest price coming in at $400.

Ball compared buying a pair of ZO2 sneakers to buying a Rolls Royce, saying not everyone has the disposable income to do so.

Last week, Ball revealed that Nike, Under Armour and Adidas all balked at signing his son to an endorsement deal.

According to Rovell, the companies didn't want to co-license with Big Baller Brand, nor did they want to use Ball's prototype shoe.

Ball has yet to publicly reveal what company is making the ZO2 sneakers.