    Agent Reportedly Fired for $42K in Uber Charges on NBA Player's Credit Card

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 4, 2017

    Layne Murdoch/Getty Images

    NBA agent Christian Dawkins of ASM Sports was reportedly fired due to unauthorized use of a player's credit card, per Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical. 

    The dismissal was the result of an investigation by the NBA Players Association, which found Dawkins racked up about $42,000 in charges on an Uber account linked to the credit card.

    The agent reportedly used the Uber account—which belonged to a player who was reportedly not an ASM client—1,865 times between July 2015 and May 2016, although no other employees at ASM were found to be responsible for the illegal activity.

    The unidentified player has been reimbursed for the lost money.

    Dawkins' page has been removed on the ASM website, although Hoops Hype lists Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet as his only client.