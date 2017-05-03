Brandon Roy Reportedly Injured in Shooting at Outdoor Gathering

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Former Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Brandon Roy was reportedly injured in a shooting over the weekend.

Steve Bunin of King 5 in Seattle reported Tuesday Roy was shot in the Los Angeles area as an "innocent bystander in what may be a gang-related shooting" at an outdoor gathering. Bunin noted Roy was treated in California but has returned to Washington to recover.

Roy played collegiately at the University of Washington before lacing it up with Portland for five seasons. He played for the Timberwolves in 2012-13 and finished his career as a three-time All-Star and the 2006-07 Rookie of the Year.

While he averaged 18.8 points per game, injuries sapped him of much of his prime.

Bunin noted Roy currently coaches Nathan Hale high school in Seattle and led the team to an undefeated season.