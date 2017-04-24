2017 NFL Mock Draft: What Every Team Is, and Should, Be Thinking

0 of 33

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Forget every other mock draft you have read this year.

Forget the seven-rounders that end with Little Sky Conference edge-rushers, Uruguayan soccer stars and desperate pleas for help by the author. Forget the wishful-thinking-fueled hometown-blogger mock drafts that have Takkarist McKinley and Leonard Fournette falling to your favorite team in the fifth and sixth rounds.

Forget the ones with the goofy unlikely trades of first-round picks for backup running backs. Forget the long out-of-date ones from before free agency that wondered what the Patriots would do at the end of the first round.

Forget them all, because this is the last 2017 mock draft you will ever need. Mostly because there are only a few days left before the draft.

You won't find any trade speculation in this mock. You will find talk about alternate routes each team could take, and about how both needs and organizational philosophies will impact draft strategy. You'll even find a slide full of second-round picks.

It's everything you need to get you ready for the draft. Which is just days away. Thank heavens.