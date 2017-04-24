2017 NFL Mock Draft: What Every Team Is, and Should, Be ThinkingApril 24, 2017
2017 NFL Mock Draft: What Every Team Is, and Should, Be Thinking
Forget every other mock draft you have read this year.
Forget the seven-rounders that end with Little Sky Conference edge-rushers, Uruguayan soccer stars and desperate pleas for help by the author. Forget the wishful-thinking-fueled hometown-blogger mock drafts that have Takkarist McKinley and Leonard Fournette falling to your favorite team in the fifth and sixth rounds.
Forget the ones with the goofy unlikely trades of first-round picks for backup running backs. Forget the long out-of-date ones from before free agency that wondered what the Patriots would do at the end of the first round.
Forget them all, because this is the last 2017 mock draft you will ever need. Mostly because there are only a few days left before the draft.
You won't find any trade speculation in this mock. You will find talk about alternate routes each team could take, and about how both needs and organizational philosophies will impact draft strategy. You'll even find a slide full of second-round picks.
It's everything you need to get you ready for the draft. Which is just days away. Thank heavens.
1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, Edge-Rusher, Texas A&M
Player in a Nutshell
The best defensive end prospect to enter the draft since Bruce Smith.
Other Possibilities for the Browns
Reports from several sources, including this one from Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot on Friday, have the Browns considering quarterback Mitchell Trubisky first overall, because nothing screams "Browns" like making a point of importing a baseball analytics expert to rebuild the organization, then ignoring both market factors (generational defender vs. one of four or five B-plus quarterback prospects) and analytics wisdom (one-year college starters are a big no-no) to select the kid with the prettiest-looking delivery.
Team Needs
Relatively speaking, the defensive line is one of the Browns' strengths, or at least one of the team's non-crippling weaknesses. But the Browns need rare, special players and franchise direction-definers to build around. Myles Garrett fits these bills.
Franchise Philosophy
Analytics-oriented teams should theoretically stockpile draft picks and cap space so they can target and acquire unique difference-makers in early rounds when rebuilding, then play the draft-and-develop game in later rounds.
If the Browns pass on Garrett to fill some positional need, then they are doing Moneyball wrong. Not that anyone would put it past the Browns to do Moneyball wrong, but they have stuck to the script so far.
2. San Francisco 49ers: Solomon Thomas, Defensive End, Stanford
Player in a Nutshell
Big, high-energy, all-purpose defensive end with the potential to produce double-digit sacks, anchor the run and make 49ers fans forget the 2016 defense and start remembering the 2011-13 defense again.
Other Possibilities for the 49ers
GM John Lynch has stated that he's open to shopping this pick.
Defensive lineman Jonathan Allen or cornerback Marshon Lattimore could fit here. An offensive playmaker like Mike Williams would be a reach, but he could be a target if the 49ers trade down in exchange for a full goody bag.
There's a chance that new coach Kyle Shanahan will grow weary of waiting for Kirk Cousins to extract himself from Washington's Perpetual Drama Machine, but the 49ers are more likely to hedge their quarterback bets in a later round.
Team Needs
The 49ers are switching to a more traditional 4-3 defense this year from last year's innovative system of getting caught out of position over and over in the first half of every game and worn out in the second half. Solomon Thomas is a natural 4-3 end who can provide pass rush and run support while 2016 first-round pick DeForest Buckner and 2015 first-rounder Arik Armstead adjust to new roles on the line.
Franchise Philosophy
Shanahan and Lynch loaded up with scaffolding veterans in free agency, including quarterback Brian Hoyer. The plan is to foster competition and professionalism after two years of organizational chaos, then use the draft to acquire blue chips for a long-range rebuild.
A trade down makes sense here, but with so many quality players in the top tier, Lynch may not find suitors interested in paying a premium to move all the way to No. 2.
3. Chicago Bears: Marshon Lattimore, Cornerback, Ohio State
Player in a Nutshell
Your basic, everyday, run-of-the-mill, prototypical shutdown cornerback.
Other Possibilities for the Bears
The Bears might select a safety like LSU's Jamal Adams or Marshon Lattimore's college teammate Malik Hooker, but free-agent pickup Quintin Demps temporarily quells their need at that position. (Prince Amukamara was also signed to sure up the cornerback depth chart, but that was a one-year deal for a bounce-around defender.)
Defensive lineman Jonathan Allen is a popular choice among mock drafters, but the Bears have invested heavily in their front seven in recent years.
Team Needs
The Bears are likely to focus on defense, because free agency left them totally set on offense, with Mike Glennon throwing to Kendall Wright and Markus Wheaton.
(Long, awkward silence).
Franchise Philosophy
Kyle Fuller, the 2014 first-round pick who missed all of last season with a knee injury, was the only defensive back selected by the Bears in the first three rounds since 2012. The neglect at the position showed last season, when the Bears intercepted just eight passes and produced only decent-looking pass defense stats in other categories because nobody airs it out against 3-13 opponents.
Lattimore can't save a franchise that appears too content to spin its wheels. But he will help the Bears win some 16-13 games in which Glennon is sacked nine times instead of losing 24-16 games in which Glennon is sacked nine times.
4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Leonard Fournette, Running Back, LSU
Player in a Nutshell
A less-durable LaDainian Tomlinson.
Other Possibilities for the Jaguars
Jonathan Allen could fit here if the Jaguars decide to overstock their D-line. Safeties Jamal Adams and Malik Hooker are in play for every team as long as they are on the board.
Jacksonville will be open to offers from quarterback-needy teams looking to leapfrog the Jets. The Jaguars are a quarterback-needy team themselves, but they have been pledging their commitment to Blake Bortles since Tom Coughlin arrived, and we're all playing along for now.
Team Needs
As usual, the Jaguars addressed many of their needs with a free-agent shopping spree that landed Calais Campbell, A.J. Bouye, Branden Albert, Barry Church and Mychal Rivera.
That leaves the Jaguars with needs that are usually filled on Day 2 or 3 of the draft: interior offensive line, defensive depth, running back.
This is a franchise that hasn't had a 1,000-yard rusher since Maurice Jones-Drew in 2011. Yes, being a terrible team can make it hard for a back to get enough carries to clear 1,000 yards, but the Jaguars must break their causality loop of despair any way they can.
Franchise Philosophy
The Jaguars have been putting together playoff-caliber offseasons for years. Things don't fall apart until the team takes the field, when they often fall apart almost immediately.
Coughlin is an old-fashioned, slow-and-steady empire builder who would probably draft in the trenches if the team hadn't already spent so much money there. The analytics wing of the organization may bristle at selecting a running back early. Heck, head coach Doug Marrone might even have an opinion.
There are many factions and forces at work, making the Jaguars surprisingly inscrutable. But if we backtrack to the simple logic of "best available athlete" and "fill an obvious need," Leonard Fournette passes both tests.
5. Tennessee Titans: O.J. Howard, Tight End, Alabama
Player in a Nutshell
The most complete tight end prospect to enter the NFL since Vernon Davis.
Other Possibilities for the Titans
The Titans added Logan Ryan and D.J. Swearinger to their secondary but could still invest in reinforcements, especially considering they released Jason McCourty. Marshon Lattimore does not slip past them if he is still on the board.
With a second first-round pick and a well-stocked roster at several positions, the Titans are likely draft-day wheeler-dealers.
Team Needs
The Titans need playmakers in the passing game. But the Titans also like to pound the ball from run-heavy formations. Delanie Walker remains their top tight end, but with Anthony Fasano gone, Jace Amaro is listed second on the tight end depth chart. That's like leaving a space on the depth chart blank.
Franchise Philosophy
"Exotic Smashmouth" sounded like a terrible '90s tribute band until the Titans began running over weaker opponents and using their creative play-action game to outscore the Packers. On paper, the Titans may need wide receivers more than tight ends. But give Mike Mularkey O.J. Howard and Walker, and he can happily run the ball 25 times, then call play-action double seamers when both tight ends are covered by bruised and battered linebackers. With ground-and-pound talents like those, who needs wide receivers?
6. New York Jets: Patrick Mahomes, Quarterback, Texas Tech
Prospect in a Nutshell
Patrick Mahomes' upside is the real Tony Romo. His downside is the internet meme version of Tony Romo from the early 2010s.
Other Possibilities for the Jets
Insert your favorite quarterback prospect here. Just remember that the Jets' favorite quarterback prospect probably is not your favorite quarterback prospect.
With needs all over the secondary (and the roster, really), this is yet another likely landing spot for sliding safeties Malik Hooker and Jamal Adams or any of this year's excellent cornerbacks.
Team Needs
Josh McCown is going to be injured by Week 4, folks. And he won't be very good in Weeks 1-3.
Franchise Philosophy
The Jets like to draft defenders in the first round, then address their quarterback needs by selecting some deeply flawed prospect in Rounds 2-4. This innovative strategy, which has survived several general managers, left them with an attic full of jigsaw puzzle quarterbacks with half of the pieces missing.
It's easy to see history repeating itself with a Marshon Lattimore/Davis Webb start to this year's draft. It's also easy to see the Jets going 4-12 each year until Tom Brady ascends into heaven.
Mahomes is the kind of gamble-on-greatness prospect third-year coaches like Todd Bowles and third-year general managers like Mike Maccagnan usually avoid. But the time for bet-hedging is long gone in Florham Park, and the current brain trust must realize that it's time to go big or go to the top of the Jets' jumbo-bad-idea recycling bin.
7. San Diego Chargers: Jamal Adams, Safety, LSU
Player in a Nutshell
The best 100 percent healthy safety in the best safety class in years.
Other Possibilities for the Chargers
I have Malik Hooker rated above Jamal Adams, but Hooker's offseason surgeries may be a factor for a team seeking immediate defensive help. Of course, the Chargers could draft Hooker and haggle over some contract terminology while he recuperates. Nah, they would never suddenly get weird and cheap with a potential defensive superstar from Ohio State...
Team Needs
Offensive line is the Chargers' greatest area of need right now, but there are no linemen in this class worthy of a top-10 pick. The defensive front seven is set with the emergence of Joey Bosa and the retention of Melvin Ingram, and the Chargers' cornerbacks are solid. A playmaking safety can give this vagabond team an identity.
Franchise Philosophy
This franchise just moved from one of America's most beautiful cities into a glorified minor league baseball stadium on the fringe of a media market where they will be about the ninth-highest-profile sports team, including two universities. They hired a run-oriented offensive head coach but retained their pass-happy offensive coordinator. Don't spend too much time trying to grasp their "organizational philosophy." Just give them a sensible, solid selection and move on to the next slide.
8. Carolina Panthers: Jonathan Allen, Defensive End, Alabama
Player in a Nutshell
An all-purpose defensive end for the team that loves all defensive ends, regardless of their purpose.
Other Possibilities for the Panthers
If Leonard Fournette is still on the board, he lands here and spares us the image of watching Jonathan Stewart take handoffs between the tackles until both knees explode. Christian McCaffrey could also go here, solving the team's playmaking needs in the backfield, slot and return game.
Team Needs
Defensive line is not a critical need position for the Panthers, who are light on skill-position playmakers, and they could use some offensive line depth and may face an unexpected linebacker crisis with Luke Kuechly battling injuries and Thomas Davis aging. The team brought Julius Peppers back, re-signed Mario Addison and Charles Johnson, and just dropped a cartoon bank safe on tackle Kawann Short.
So why project the Panthers to draft Jonathan Allen? It's simple...
Franchise Philosophy
General manager Dave Gettleman loves defensive linemen. Lurrrrves 'em. And he knows that Peppers is now a 30-snap role player, Johnson is a short-term rental, and Addison is best suited for a rotation system.
Allen is so versatile that he will be too good to pass up—he can spell Addison or Peppers on rushing downs and move inside on 3rd-and-long—and a rejuvenated pass rush will make life much simpler for the young Panthers secondary.
Fournette, McCaffrey or a wide receiver would be a sexier pick. But Gettleman does not really do sexy.
9. Cincinnati Bengals: Derek Barnett, Edge-Rusher, Tennessee
Player in a Nutshell
University of Tennessee's all-time sack leader, eclipsing Reggie White. Rated higher than Myles Garrett on 99 percent of all websites with orange-and-smoky-gray color palettes.
Other Possibilities for the Bengals
Many mock drafters linked Reuben Foster with the Bengals before the Alabama linebacker flashed anger management issues at the combine, at which point all mock drafters linked Foster with the Bengals.
An offensive playmaker is a possibility here, as are Jonathan Allen or any other top-tier defenders who slide.
Team Needs
The Bengals recorded just 33 sacks last season. Defensive end Michael Johnson has gone from a top run defender and adequate pass-rusher to an adequate run defender and liability as a pass-rusher.
Organizational Philosophy
The Bengals have tried to sustain their modest success since 2011 by building through the draft, extending the contracts of core in-house players and sometimes bringing back free agents who left for big-money years elsewhere, like Johnson.
That strategy is only effective over the long haul if a team hits on some blue-chip playmakers in the draft. The Bengals have come up short in this area since the 2012 draft, selecting lots of quality contributors but whiffing at some important positions, most notably the defensive line, where veterans Geno Atkins and Carlos Dunlap still provide nearly all of the pass rush.
This year marks the first time the Bengals are selecting in the top half of the draft since they chose A.J. Green fourth overall in 2011. They need to be in "best available player" mode if they hope to rebound and extend the seemingly endless Marvin Lewis era.
Derek Barnett has been a forgotten man of the draft run-up, for inexplicable reasons. Put him on a line with Dunlap and Atkins and he will be impossible to forget.
10. Buffalo Bills: Mike Williams, Wide Receiver, Clemson
Player in a Nutshell
Your basic Clemson wide receiver: big, sure-handed, dangerous with the ball in his hands. Speed? Let's talk about his hands some more.
Other Possibilities for the Bills
The Rob Ryan-Dabo Sweeney bromance may no longer impact Bills personnel decisions, but GM Doug Whaley loves both Deshaun Watson and creating endless quarterback drama around Tyrod Taylor.
Head coach Sean McDermott now holds much more personnel sway, however, and teaming Mike Williams with Sammy Watkins should satisfy any lingering Clemson urges.
Team Needs
With Robert Woods and Marquise Goodwin gone, the Bills wide receiver depth chart after Watkins consists of former Panthers pass-deflector Corey Brown, Andre Holmes (a regular starter for the Raiders until the moment they became competitive) and lots of guys named Walter Powell and Dezmin Lewis.
Franchise Philosophy
The Bills want McDermott to be the public face and voice of the organization after everyone took their hands off the steering wheel at the end of the Ryan regime, and new offensive coordinator Rick Dennison is charged with making the Bills offense look less like something a Texas high school coach dreamed up in 1954 and more like an NFL system, with more than one receiving option on passing plays. Williams is the kind of safe, need-filling pick that screams, "We know what we are doing."
11. New Orleans Saints: Malik Hooker, Safety, Ohio State
Player in a Nutshell
All-Pro film with uh-oh injuries and "Is That All There Is?" experience.
Other Possibilities for the Saints
This pick is possible Richard Sherman trade bait, in which case the Seahawks will use it to ignore their gaping, franchise-swallowing needs on the offensive line and draft a receiver or edge defender.
If the Saints keep it, Derek Barnett or Jonathan Allen would fit here. Linebacker Reuben Foster would also fill the need for an attacking, disruptive off-the-ball defender.
Sean Payton is rumored to be in the quarterback-of-the-future market but appears more interested in reloading for one last ride with Drew Brees than rebuilding for the post-Brees apocalypse.
Team Needs
Opponents threw for 4,380 yards and 27 touchdowns against the Saints, who only intercepted nine passes.
Franchise Philosophy
The Saints have been shoveling resources down their sinkhole of a defense since they slipped out of contention in 2014. Even after investing free-agent bucks, draft picks, trade acquisitions and coaching drama in the defense for nearly four years, New Orleans has needs everywhere.
There are two reliable constants to predicting the Saints' draft strategy: They prioritize safeties (early picks Kenny Vaccaro and Vonn Bell, free-agent money incinerator Jairus Byrd) who can play three at a time in their heavy nickel formations, and they love their Ohio State players (Bell, Michael Thomas, Malcolm Jenkins back when the defense was good).
A cornerback would be a better fit than Hooker. But with plenty of cornerback candidates expected to be on the board at No. 32 (as well as Sherman or Malcolm Butler deals still in play), Malik Hooker is the best value here.
12. Cleveland Browns: Mitchell Trubisky, Quarterback, North Carolina
Player in a Nutshell
Super-talented, high-risk, high-upside quarterback prospect mislabeled as a safe, dependable pocket passer.
Other Possibilities for the Browns
If the Browns select Mitchell Trubisky first overall, they will take a good defensive player here and act like they won the draft. But we will know the truth, won't we?
Team Needs
The Browns have needed a quarterback since before internet slideshows existed to constantly remind readers that the Browns need a quarterback.
Organizational Philosophy
The Browns have a long, sad history of trying to solve their quarterback problem with a second first-round pick: Johnny Manziel, Brandon Weeden, Brady Quinn. It's hard to blame the current braintrust for wanting to just draft Trubisky first, leave nothing to chance at the most important position on the field and break the cycle of futility.
But the Browns are picking 12th with their second selection, not 22nd (all three of the bad ideas listed above were picked 22nd). They have the flexibility to slide up to get the quarterback they want. And with several evenly ranked quarterbacks in the class, the market for Trubisky won't be prohibitively expensive if they fear he won't fall to them here.
Bottom line: Myles Garrett and Trubisky would be a big bucket of win for the franchise. Trubisky and anyone else would be a missed opportunity.
13. Arizona Cardinals: Reuben Foster, Linebacker, Alabama
Player in a Nutshell
Smart, attacking, explosive, slightly crazy linebacker for a smart, attacking, explosive, slightly crazy defense.
Other Possibilities for the Cardinals
After the announcement last week that Foster flunked a Combine drug test, I was tempted to swap Jarrad Davis of Florida into this spot. But character concerns were already baked into Foster's slide to 13th.
Mock drafters like linking the Cardinals with a quarterback of the future, most notably DeShone Kizer, who is young-Ben Roethlisberger-like in a way that appeals to Bruce Arians. But nothing about the Cardinals' geezer-pleasing offseason suggests they are ready to start investing first-round picks in the future.
Wide receiver is a more likely alternative option. John Ross would fit right in with the Cardinals' speedsters. Corey Davis or a dropping Mike Williams would make worthy Larry Fitzgerald apprentices.
Team Needs
The Cardinals need to get younger. Signing Antoine Bethea and bringing back Karlos Dansby to cover free-agent departures weren't exactly steps in the right direction for a team whose offense is anchored by Carson Palmer and Fitzgerald. And new gray whiskers have sprouted right in the middle of the defense, which could spell trouble if the rest of the NFC West rediscovers offense.
Franchise Philosophy
The Cardinals have enjoyed success drafting super-talented defenders who lack a natural position (Tyrann Mathieu, Deone Bucannon) and defenders with semi-deserved bad-boy reputations (Mathieu, Robert Nkemdiche).
Reuben Foster is a gap-shooting "Mike" linebacker in a league full of rangy lateral defenders and may have scared some teams off when he was sent home from the combine for getting into an argument with the medical staff and warned off others with the failed drug test. The Cardinals are no scared off so easily, and Foster will look better next to Bucannon than Dansby will by midseason.
14. Philadelphia Eagles: Marlon Humphrey, Cornerback, Alabama
Player in a Nutshell
If you need a receiver tackled before the sticks, Marlon Humphrey will tackle the receiver before the sticks. If you need a receiver blanketed on a deep ball, Humphrey will try to tackle that receiver before the sticks. (Kidding! Humphrey is really good! He just gets sloppy on deep routes).
Other Possibilities for the Eagles
Insert your favorite cornerback here. There are plenty of good ones.
Christian McCaffrey is a popular mock draft selection here, because: A) He is a system fit who fills a need; and B) no one attending the draft wants to see Philly burn to the ground due to an unpopular selection, and McCaffrey is a certified crowd pleaser.
Team Needs
Leodis McKelvin, Nolan Carroll and rookie Jalen Mills were slow-motion disasters at cornerback last year, which is why Mills is the only one still on the roster. A busy offseason brought Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith to spare the world the sight of Nelson Agholor dropping six-yard passes, as well as Chris Long to add a little danger to the pass rush.
Franchise Philosophy
After Chip Kelly's scattershot 2015 of running the Eagles the way an impatient brother-in-law runs a fantasy team, the Eagles are still working their way back toward draft-and-develop tactics of the early Andy Reid era. Contract extensions, some bad deals and the Jeffery signing have them tight against the cap ceiling. Executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman wants to get back to acquiring core players at key positions through the draft.
Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz likes cornerbacks who can play close to the line and tackle, so he will prioritize Humphrey over less-physical prospects like Gareon Conley or Chidobe Awuzie. With Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod at safety, Schwartz has some margin of error for a rookie who sometimes gets crossed up defending the deep ball.
15. Indianapolis Colts: Haason Reddick, Linebacker, Temple
Player in a Nutshell
High school defensive back-turned-mid-major edge-rusher with the potential to be a Pro Bowl all-purpose linebacker. You know, the usual.
Other Possibilities for the Colts
The Colts may be the first team on the board that can select an offensive lineman like Forrest Lamp or Garett Bolles without reaching. That said, their best bet is to select the best available defender and keep doing so until their depth chart doesn't look like the starting lineup for the fourth preseason game.
Team Needs
The entire Colts defense is talent-poor due to former GM Ryan Grigson's patented one-two punch of free-agent overspending and draft-day overreaching. Free-agent arrivals Johnathan Hankins, John Simon and Jabaal Sheard will help, but they are too much like more economical versions of the overpriced newcomers the Colts were over-reliant upon on defense in the past.
Organizational Philosophy
The Colts now have one, which is new.
New GM Chris Ballard's focus will be on broad-based talent upgrades, not quick-fixes that will nab them 10 wins in AFC Southlandia. Haason Reddick is the kind of versatile talent who should have a defense-oriented head coach like Chuck Pagano drooling.
We'll leave you with the image of Pagano drooling and move on.
16. Baltimore Ravens: John Ross, Wide Receiver, Washington
Player in a Nutshell
So fast. So record-shatteringly fast. Can also run routes and catch and stuff.
Other Possibilities for the Ravens
The Ravens have an obvious, glaring need at wide receiver. Corey Davis or a sliding Mike Williams are likely alternatives; GM Ozzie Newsome certainly noticed Williams during Clemson's annual playoff showdowns with his beloved Crimson Tide.
Team Needs
The current Ravens wide receiver depth chart consists of Mike Wallace, perma-prospect Breshad Perriman, oft-injured slot specialist Michael Campanaro, special teamer Vince Mayle, and a bunch of receivers not good enough to climb past an injured slot specialist and a special teams gunner on the depth chart.
Wallace's presence could make the Ravens lean toward a big possession receiver like Davis over a deep threat like John Ross. But counting on two consecutive good seasons from Wallace is a bad idea, and evaluators covet rare speed like Ross' above every other receiving trait, especially when that speed is attached to other receiving traits.
Franchise Philosophy
Teams can now trade supplemental draft picks, which may be more excitement than Newsome can handle, causing him to keep trading down until he hoards all of the supplemental picks and drafts the All-SEC second-team defense in the third through seventh rounds.
Just kidding. Newsome already traded away a supplemental pick to move up in the third round. The Ravens are done trying to squeeze success from the 2012-15 teams. They need immediate-impact players, not middle-round developmental projects.
Giving Joe Flacco both Ross and Wallace to fling bombs to will quickly make the Ravens offense dangerous again while they rebuild the roster at other positions.
17. Washington Redskins: Corey Davis, Wide Receiver, Western Michigan
Player in a Nutshell
Big playmaker, small program.
Other Possibilities for the Redskins
They could do just about anything: upgrade the defensive line, grab an impact player at inside linebacker (Florida's Jarrad Davis or a sliding Reuben Foster), try to trade down only to realize that former GM Scot McCloughan took their Rolodex with him when they fired him—you name it.
The organization may even notice that it has gone out of its way to simultaneously overpay and alienate Kirk Cousins for two years and finally get around to drafting plan B/negotiating leverage at quarterback.
Team Needs
Washington treaded water in free agency, losing receivers Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson as well as much of the defensive line but adding replacements Terrelle Pryor, Brian Quick, Terrell McClain and Stacy McGee. The team could use an upgrade just about everywhere (except perhaps the offensive line) but can be competitive with what it's got at most positions.
Franchise Philosophy
Machiavellian, yet ineffective.
This is an organization that fired its general manager amid a monsoon of scandal and innuendo between the combine and the start of free agency. An offseason of lateral free-agent moves after nearly making the playoffs doesn't provide much hope that Washington has some grand plan in place. Nor does the team's fetish about maintaining Cousins' perennial lame-duck status.
Washington is as likely to select Corey Davis (or trade with a team seeking Davis) as it is to do anything else. Mock drafts are built on the assumption that teams will behave rationally. You know what they say about assumptions, and about this particular franchise.
18. Tennessee Titans: Quincy Wilson, Cornerback, Florida
Player in a Nutshell
The big Florida cornerback whose 40 time doesn't get slower every time he steps onto the field.
Other Possibilities for the Titans
If the Titans scratch their cornerback itch with their first pick, this is a good time for them to sweep up any of the top three receivers who may have slid. They could also be in Best Available Defender mode, gambling for Malik McDowell to add chaos to their defensive line or (drumroll) adding Jabrill Peppers and figuring out what to do with him later.
Team Needs
The Titans released reliable cornerback Jason McCourty to get out from under one of the last remaining bad contracts of the last regime. New arrival Logan Ryan matches up best against quicker receivers or in the slot. Quincy Wilson is built to cover the big guys. The Titans will probably need to draft a third cornerback as well. Luckily, they have a lot of picks.
Franchise Philosophy
The Titans were better than several of the teams that reached the playoffs in both conferences. They missed the postseason because they have the AFC Southlandia also-ran habit of flinching when success approaches. Any team that can beat the Packers, Chiefs and Broncos but get swept by the Colts and lose to the Jaguars in the heat of the playoff race is clearly dealing with some kind of mental block.
Wilson isn't just a great prospect and a system fit; he's a tone-setting gamer type. The Titans need a few more guys who believe they can win. Because they can win if they make the right moves in the draft, like this one.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Dalvin Cook, Running Back, Florida State
Player in a Nutshell
Marshall Faulk on the field. Coach's sleepless weekend off the field.
Other Possibilities for the Buccaneers
The Buccaneers could use a versatile offensive lineman like Forrest Lamp. But the organization prefers to address the line in the second round (Donovan Smith, Ali Marpet), and that may be the best bet in this draft class.
Team Needs
Doug Martin has three games left on a performance-enhancing drug suspension. Backup Charles Sims, a quality all-purpose player, spent the second half of last season on IR with a pectoral injury. Jacquizz Rodgers and Peyton Barber put up decent stats as a platoon of last resort, but that's only because the 49ers' run defense spotted all opponents the first 125 yards, and that one game inflated their season totals. This backfield needs an upgrade.
Franchise Philosophy
GM Jason Licht isn't afraid of off-field character risks (Jameis Winston), doesn't play Moneyball when making early-round selections (kicker Roberto Aguayo) and doesn't shy away from taking Florida-school players early in the draft (Winston, Aguayo, Vernon Hargreaves).
Sending Dalvin Cook to Tampa looks like a bad idea on the surface, because Cook would be better off at least 1,500 miles from his former life. (Add Cook to the HBO Hard Knocks equation and the Buccaneers could be Better Call Saul with shoulder pads). But the team is supercharging its offense for a playoff push, and adding Cook to Winston, Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson, while a combustible mixture, will rock a lot of defenses onto their heels.
20. Denver Broncos: Garett Bolles, Offensive Tackle, Utah
Player in a Nutshell
Athletic, monstrously powerful lineman who took a hardscrabble path to the NFL. Can demolish opponents but needs work.
Other Possibilities for the Broncos
Christian McCaffrey makes a lot of sense here. He really does. That's not just Broncos fan service. But John Elway doesn't like to do things that everyone wants him to do.
Forrest Lamp or Ryan Ramczyk also fit as potential Broncos line targets. But the depth chart is built to give the Broncos a year of developmental leeway for a project with higher upside.
Team Needs
Last year's tackle situation was a fiasco: Russell Okung had little to offer, Donald Stephenson was an overpriced penalty machine, and the less said about Ty Sambrailo, the better.
Oft-injured Raiders project Menelik Watson was signed to replace Okung on the roster, with Ronald Leary arriving from Dallas to solve a problem at guard. The newcomers should stabilize the line, but the Broncos must seek better, longer-term solutions.
Franchise Philosophy
The Broncos won a Super Bowl after the 2015 season and are still in the midst of the grimy process of divvying up credit for it.
Head coach Vance Joseph won't draw as many accolades away from the front office as Gary Kubiak and Wade Phillips did, while offensive coordinator Mike McCoy returns to provide some continuity to help the hypothetical quarterback prospects develop.
The Broncos appear to think that their defense can get them back into contention quickly if they just tighten some screws on offense. That sounds like wishful thinking, but wishful thinking is Elway's prerogative.
21. Detroit Lions: Takkarist McKinley, Edge-Rusher, UCLA
Player in a Nutshell
Terminator-like quarterback-destroying cyborg coming off shoulder surgery.
Other Possibilities for the Lions
Taco Charlton and Jabrill Peppers are popular mock draft choices for the Lions. Both are decent need fits who happen to be Michigan players. It's almost as if mock draft selections are designed, in part, to please local fanbases. Hmm...
Peppers and secondary guru Teryl Austin would be a winning combination if Austin used more three-safety looks. As for Charlton...Takkarist McKinley is just better.
Team Needs
Remember when the Lions had the best defensive line in the NFL? That was yesteryear. Last year, rotation player Kerry Hyder led the team with eight sacks, and no one else had more than 4.5. Ziggy Ansah remains effective when healthy, but opponents had all day to throw when Devin Taylor and Wallace Gilberry were the bookend pass-rushers.
Franchise Philosophy
It's too early to get a sense of GM Bob Quinn's personnel philosophy.
From a coaching standpoint, Jim Caldwell, Austin and Jim Bob Cooter have settled into a groove/rut. Nothing goes horribly wrong, but it's hard to point to a Lions team identity or signature style. Recent drafts have brought some solid players but zero sizzle. A McKinley-Ziggy pass rush would give the Lions a little more identity. And while identity is good, the chance to add a dozen sacks per year is better.
22. Miami Dolphins: Forrest Lamp, Guard-Tackle, Western Kentucky
Player in a Nutshell
Talented, high-upside small-program lineman who could be a pretty good tackle, a very good guard or (after showing off some snapping skills in the offseason) a steal as a center.
Other Possibilities for the Dolphins
The Dolphins lack cornerback depth, and there are about 50 good ones on the draft board at this point. That means they might stockpile cornerbacks in later rounds, as they did in 2015 and 2016.
The Dolphins also keep trying to fill the pass-rush slot opposite Cameron Wake through free agency and trades. A Taco Charlton or Charles Harris would fill a need while washing that old Dion Jordan taste out of their mouths.
Team Needs
The Dolphins offensive line finally clicked for a few weeks in the middle of last season, then it came undone again because of revolving-door injuries at center and the decline of Branden Albert.
Laremy Tunsil is expected to move to left tackle for the departed Albert, leaving a void at left guard and Jermon Bushrod (who played like a void at times last year) at right guard. Dolphins history suggests that a guy who can play three or four positions will always find his way into the lineup.
Franchise Philosophy
Since 2011, the Dolphins have drafted Mike Pouncey, Ja'Wuan James and Tunsil on the offensive line in the first round, Jonathan Martin in the second round and Billy Turner and Dallas Thomas in the third round. They also spent mondo bucks on Albert and keep re-signing Bushrod as a security blanket.
No matter how many general managers the Dolphins cycle through, they are always willing to invest in linemen because: A) It's generally a wise strategy; and B) nothing they do ever quite works. But at least last year they were close, so maybe one more big guy will do the trick.
23. New York Giants: David Njoku, Tight End, Miami
Player in a Nutshell
A Jimmy Graham-like playmaker, especially in the red zone. Also a Jimmy Graham-like blocker. But you can't have everything.
Other Possibilities for the Giants
D.J. Fluker arrived via free agency to stabilize the tackle situation, but the Giants could use more help at the position. Both Ryan Ramczyk and Cam Robinson are still on our draft board.
Team Needs
The Giants have had a mental block at tight end since Jeremy Shockey left, starting an endless stream of Bear Pascoe, Jake Ballard and William Tye types at the position while trying to sneak up on a solution by drafting Travis Beckum or Adrien Robinson in middle rounds and wondering what to do with them.
Franchise Philosophy
The Giants are in Win Now mode and suddenly don't care about price tags.
The old Tom Coughlin Giants would have drafted an offensive lineman and continued their quest to produce the perfect 10-win, get-hot-in-late-December Super Bowl team. The Ben McAdoo Giants not only splurged on Fluker and Brandon Marshall but blew $8 million on a fullback (Rhett Ellison). They plan to score 40 points per game on offense and generate a half-dozen sacks per week on defense, so they'll cobble together whatever offensive linemen are handy and dare you to blitz on them with Odell Beckham Jr. taking the lid off and Marshall and David Njoku working underneath.
24. Oakland Raiders: Gareon Conley, Cornerback, Ohio State
Player in a Nutshell
Ohio State's third-best defensive back is better than some NFL teams' best defensive back.
Other Possibilities for the Raiders
Most experts don't have Gareon Conley falling this far. Chidobe Awuzie is an alternative if Conley is gone and the Raiders want size; Adoree' Jackson if they want speed; Tre'Davious White if they are undecided.
Christian McCaffrey would be a fun fit here, especially if the Raiders create a thunder-and-lightning backfield with a hard-hitting veteran. McCaffrey and Marshawn Lynch? That would be a backfield, a podcast, a Netflix series...
Team Needs
The Raiders allowed 61 pass plays of 20-plus yards, the highest total in the NFL. Sean Smith is still listed as one of their starting cornerbacks, and he got burnt like a bagel under a broiler last year.
Franchise Philosophy
The Raiders fell apart late last season when Derek Carr got hurt, but even with Carr healthy their secondary was not going to survive a long playoff run. The Raiders did some solidifying in the offseason, adding EJ Manuel as Carr insurance and Cordarrelle Patterson to turbocharge the return game. And of course, they will get around to finalizing the addition of Lynch to their short-yardage package any minute now...
A major cornerback upgrade may be all that stands between them and a real Super Bowl run, as opposed to a November feel-good story. Luckily, this is a tremendous draft for cornerback shoppers.
25. Houston Texans: Deshaun Watson, Quarterback, Clemson
Player in a Nutshell
Undisputed leader of one of the most remarkable and successful college programs in the nation for the last two years. Also throws the football OK.
Other Possibilities for the Texans
Patrick Mahomes is a popular choice here, because A) he's a Texas guy; B) he has name-dropped the Texans a few times; and C) it's fun to imagine him throwing sidearm into triple-coverage and watching Bill O'Brien's face turn bright purple and explode horrifically.
There is also a chance that the Texans will shore up their offensive line here, because the "we'll be great as soon as we find a franchise QB somehow" excuse has worked so well so long for them.
Draft Needs
The Texans would have won 12 games in each of the last two seasons with even marginally competent quarterbacking.
Franchise Philosophy
The O'Brien quarterback development model for the last three years has been to select a starter, find fault with that starter, bench that starter, reinstate that starter, get into some sort of personality conflict with that starter, end up with some T.J. Yates type starting, then jettison that starter and leak rumors that the starter was a Rick Smith selection anyway. Meanwhile, Tom Savage lurks in the background through all of this and makes occasional useless contributions, like C-3PO.
Deshaun Watson is a low-risk, relatively NFL-ready quarterback with exemplary intangibles. There is no reason that a rookie of his character and experience cannot succeed in a weak division with the strong skill-position supporting cast and talent-laden defense the Texans have assembled. Watson would leave O'Brien with zero excuses for 9-7 mediocrity.
Keep in mind that some coaches become addicted to excuses for 9-7 mediocrity.
26. Seattle Seahawks: Ryan Ramczyk, Offensive Tackle, Wisconsin
Player in a Nutshell
A steady tackle with only one year of major-college experience, which is one more year than the usual Seahawks tackle prospect has.
Other Possibilities for the Seahawks
A Richard Sherman trade could put the cornerback position in play for the first round. If the Seahawks start sliding all over the draft board with trades, they could also seek an heir apparent to the ailing Earl Thomas.
That's right, the Seahawks procrastinated upgrading their pathetic offensive line for so long that they might now back-burner it so they can rebuild their mighty secondary.
Draft Needs
Few teams in NFL history have been in as deep denial about one unit—while still remaining playoff-caliber—as the Seahawks have been about their offensive line. They signed Luke Joeckel in the offseason, but not even the Seahawks could consider signing a failed Jaguars prospect to a one-year contract a solution to a two-year catastrophe on the offensive line. Or could they...?
Franchise Philosophy
GM John Schneider, so smart and successful in so many other areas, has convinced himself that offensive line coach Tom Cable is some sort of blocking wizard who can turn tight ends and power forwards into guards and tackles, despite all evidence to the contrary. It's practically a delusion at this point, and it has kept the Seahawks from reaching the Super Bowl for two straight years.
Either Schneider and Pete Carroll snap out of it and invest heavily in the line this offseason, or they start clucking like chickens, which will reveal that Cable has genie-like powers over his bosses, which would be disturbing on multiple levels but at least explain a lot.
27. Kansas City Chiefs: Chidobe Awuzie, Cornerback, Colorado
Player in a Nutshell
A big, fast cornerback who covers like a smaller, quicker, niftier cornerback.
Other Possibilities for the Chiefs
Christian McCaffrey could be Jamaal Charles 2.0. Given McCaffrey, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, Andy Reid would stop calling pass plays to the traditional wide receivers altogether. But Reid likes getting running backs in the second or third round.
This is also a possible landing spot for Jarrad Davis. The Florida linebacker would make a worthy heir apparent to Derrick Johnson.
Draft Needs
Marcus Peters has grown into a great No. 1 cornerback, but neither Phillip Gaines nor Steven Nelson is an ideal No. 2, and don't even ask about a No. 3.
Franchise Philosophy
Reid likes to draft in the trenches or the secondary in the first round, mixing in a wide receiver now and then. The Chiefs offensive line is solid right now, Bennie Logan was signed to replace Dontari Poe on the defensive line, and lots of money and resources are invested along the front seven.
That leaves the secondary, where Chidobe Awuzie is the kind of player who would go in the top 15 in a typical draft class, and where the Chiefs need an upgrade to keep pace with the Raiders' passing game in the AFC West.
28. Dallas Cowboys: Taco Charlton, Pass-Rusher, Michigan
Player in a Nutshell
The official major-program one-dimensional edge-rusher with #upside of the 2017 draft.
Other Possibilities for the Cowboys
Pass rush is the team's top priority. Plug in the most famous name left on the board for this selection, whether it's Taco Charlton, T.J. Watt, Takkarist McKinley, Charles Harris, Carl Lawson, etc. It's what the Cowboys will do.
Draft Needs
The best defense is sometimes a good offense. For the 2016 Cowboys, the best pass rush was an offense that controlled the ball for 55 minutes per game and forced opponents to play endless catch-up. If the Cowboys offensive line didn't crush everything in its path last year, the defensive line would have been exposed as a major weakness.
Franchise Philosophy
The Cowboys have achieved draft success in recent years by ignoring their own draft board, settling on their third choice at quarterback and engaging in Jones-on-Jones arm-wrestling matches for the draft card, then retconning all of their accidental successes into a we-meant-to-do-that master plan.
Given his druthers, Jerry Jones likes to draft college stars with big names and flashy workout results. He also likes projects on the defensive line, which has been a problem in recent years. Charlton is a project, but he's toolsy enough to contribute immediately. Grabbing a big name with a big reputation at a need position isn't always a terrible idea.
29. Green Bay Packers: Charles Harris, Pass-Rusher, Missouri
Player in a Nutshell
Perhaps the best player at any position in this draft for the first 0.25 seconds after the snap.
Other Possibilities for the Packers
It's Ted Thompson. Who knows?
Draft Needs
With Julius Peppers gone and Clay Matthews starting to battle injuries, the edge rush is a critical need.
Franchise Philosophy
T.J. Watt is a popular mock draft selection here. That's half reasonable need-fitting, half Wisconsin fan service. Thompson and defensive coordinator Dom Capers covet first-step explosiveness in their edge defenders above all else. Also, Charles Harris is just more game ready for the NFL than Watt.
Christian McCaffrey also ends up in Green Bay in some mocks that assume the Packers will draft a wide receiver-like running back after already converting a wide receiver into a running back.
That's the problem with trying to predict the Packers' next move: Thompson does what Thompson does. His draft board and need assessments are unlike anyone else's. Heck, he even rediscovered free agency this offseason after a prolonged absence. The Packers could draft anything but a quarterback here.
30. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jabrill Peppers, Safety, Michigan
Prospect in a Nutshell
The Wolverines thought he was a linebacker. Your brother-in-law thinks he's a running back. Everyone who likes safeties with versatility and upside thinks he's awesome.
Other Possibilities for the Steelers
Never put it past the Steelers to draft the best available edge-rusher in the first round. There are still plenty on the board who fit their scheme.
Depth has become an issue at the skill positions. But the Steelers haven't selected a skill-position player in the first round since Rashard Mendenhall in 2008, and there will be plenty of receivers, tight ends and complementary running backs on the board in the middle rounds. There's only one Jabrill Peppers.
Draft Needs
The Steelers have lacked an impact safety since Troy Polamalu retired in 2014. Mike Mitchell played well last year, and Sean Davis has a future as a free safety/slot corner, but coordinator Keith Butler's variation on the classic Steelers system works best when one of the safeties is a legit threat to crash the line of scrimmage or rush the passer.
Franchise Philosophy
In the old days, the Steelers would find undervalued defenders in the middle rounds and mold them into system-fitting terrors at outside linebacker. In recent years, they switched to trying to draft ready-made college edge-rushers, but Jarvis Jones (now in Arizona) and Bud Dupree never blossomed as impact players, which is why James Harrison is still the Steelers linebacker you think about when you think about Steelers linebackers.
Those great middle-round selections of the past were all about exploiting market inefficiency (the rest of the NFL ran a 4-3 and had no use for 240-pound college defensive ends) and trusting the coaching staff to mold superior talent into superior players. Sounds like just the position Peppers finds himself in as a safety-linebacker tweener, and just what the Steelers need to start looking like themselves again on defense.
31. Atlanta Falcons: Malik McDowell, Defensive End, Michigan State
Player in a Nutshell
Either the dreaded fire-breathing, three-headed flying pitbull of the apocalypse or a low-motor, talented tease with no fundamentals. Or both.
Other Possibilities for the Falcons
With Chris Chester retiring, the Falcons need reinforcements on the interior line. But guards can be picked up in later rounds, and a team hoping to stay in the Super Bowl chase must be in best-available-athlete mode with the 31st pick.
Team Needs
The Falcons' pass rush was over-reliant on Vic Beasley last year, with Adrian Clayborn and Dwight Freeney picking up as much slack as they could on the other side. Malik McDowell is not a pure edge-rusher, but as a disruptive force of nature who can play inside or out, he's a fun gadget for Dan Quinn to experiment with.
Franchise Philosophy
The Falcons have gambled on inconsistent defensive line talents in the past, most notably Ra'Shede Hageman. They are not risk averse; they cannot be if they hope to avoid the Super Bowl slump. McDowell is the kind of player who can cause so much turmoil along an offensive line that even Tom Brady could get rattled. Sound good, Falcons fans?
32. New Orleans Saints: Christian McCaffrey, Running Back, Stanford
Player in a Nutshell
Everything the Saints expected Reggie Bush to be many years ago, only better and cheaper.
Other Possibilities for the Saints
There's plenty of defense still on the board, and heaven knows the Saints still need it.
If you don't believe Christian McCaffrey will still be on the board here, then pencil him in for the Saints' No. 11 pick and put a cornerback here. You just made your own mock draft!
Team Needs
Sean Payton's offense works best when there is a committee running back capable of doing something nasty with five to seven receptions per game out of the backfield or slot, plus some draw plays. Travaris Cadet currently is penciled into that role. Only a fool would pass up McCaffrey to give more opportunities to Travaris Cadet.
Franchise Philosophy
While the Saints have committed massive resources to salvaging their money-pit defense in recent years, they have not neglected the skill positions in the draft. Recent high picks have brought Mark Ingram, Brandin Cooks and Michael Thomas, all of whom have helped extend the Payton-Drew Brees era.
McCaffrey is almost tailor-made to play an existing role in the offense (that of the No. 2 back a la Bush or Pierre Thomas who can catch 70 passes a season) and bring back an element of the attack that the Saints have lacked in recent years. And if that doesn't get them back to the Super Bowl, they can trade McCaffrey to the Patriots for a first-round pick in three years.
The Second Round
There's no stopping with just one round of a mock draft, especially when Patriots fans (and Rams and Vikings fans, but especially Patriots fans, expect special treatment, so please wait until they are boarded and their carry-on items are stowed) are still eager to hear their team's name called!
33. Cleveland Browns: Adoree' Jackson, CB, USC
34. San Francisco 49ers: DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
35. Jacksonville Jaguars: Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama
36. Chicago Bears: Davis Webb, QB, Cal
37. Los Angeles Rams: Dion Dawkins, G, Temple
38. Los Angeles Chargers: Pat Elflein, C/G, Ohio State
39. New York Jets: Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida
40. Carolina Panthers: Evan Engram, TE, Florida
41. Cincinnati Bengals: Chris Godwin, WR, Penn State
42. New Orleans Saints: Tyus Bowser, LB, Houston
43. Philadelphia Eagles: Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma
44. Buffalo Bills: Sidney Jones, CB, Washington
45. Arizona Cardinals: Curtis Samuel, RB/WR, Ohio State
46. Indianapolis Colts: Budda Baker, S, Washington
47. Baltimore Ravens: Tim Williams, EDGE, Alabama
48. Minnesota Vikings: Dorian Johnson, G, Pitt
49. Washington Redskins: Marcus Maye, Safety, Florida
50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tre'Davious White, CB, LSU
51. Denver Broncos: Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee
52. Cleveland Browns: Kevin King, CB, Washington
53. Detroit Lions: Jake Butt, TE, Michigan
54. Miami Dolphins: Rasul Douglas, CB, West Virginia
55. New York Giants: Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, Alabama
56. Oakland Raiders: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
57. Houston Texans: T.J. Watt, LB, Wisconsin
58. Seattle Seahawks: Taywan Taylor, WR, Western Kentucky
59. Kansas City Chiefs: Jordan Willis, EDGE, Kansas State
60. Dallas Cowboys: Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida
61. Green Bay Packers: Dan Feeney, G, Indiana
62. Pittsburgh Steelers: Montravius Adams, DT, Auburn
63. Atlanta Falcons: Antonio Garcia, G/T, Troy
64. Carolina Panthers: Josh Jones, S, North Carolina State
And finally...
Round 3, Pick 72: New England Patriots: Tarell Basham, EDGE, Ohio