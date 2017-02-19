Jimmer Fredette Scores 73 Points During Chinese Basketball Association Game

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Adam Wells

Jimmer Fredette has taken a liking to his new surroundings in the Chinese Basketball Association, scoring 73 points for the Shanghai Sharks in a double-overtime loss against the Zhejiang Guangsha Lions on Sunday.

Per Qixin Wang of ESPN.com, Fredette's 73-point effort is the fourth-highest single-game total in CBA history. Errick McCollum's 82 points for the Zhejiang Golden Bulls in 2015 mark the best single-game performance.

Fredette is playing outstanding in his first season in the CBA. He ranks third in the league in scoring with 36.3 points per game, per RealGM.com.

Shanghai is tied for the second-best record in the league at 30-8 following Sunday's defeat. The Sharks were purchased in 2009 by former NBA All-Star Yao Ming, who played for the franchise before coming to the NBA.

Fredette is best known for his four-year run at BYU. He led the Cougars to four straight NCAA tournament appearances, including a run to the Sweet 16 in 2011. He won every major Player of the Year honor and was a first-team All-American during his senior season.

After leaving college, Fredette was the No. 10 pick of the Milwaukee Bucks, who traded his draft rights to the Sacramento Kings. He played five seasons in the NBA with the Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks before signing with the Sharks last August.