NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz Surrounding Jahlil Okafor, Serge Ibaka and More

We're entering that wonderful time in the NBA season when teams looking to make moves before the trade deadline begin scrambling to do so. This year's deadline comes on February 23, and there is no shortage of rumors and speculation coming with it.

By now, we're getting a good idea of which teams could be playoff bound and which are essentially spinning their tires during the 2016-17 season. This gives us at least some idea which teams could be buyers and which could be sellers before the deadline strikes.

We're here to take what we know and analyze some of the latest news and rumors surrounding the NBA trade deadline from a little more than a week out.

Latest Buzz

Jahlil Okafor as Good as Gone?

The Philadelphia 76ers still appear to be some way away from fielding a competitive team. The team holds a 20-34 record and doesn't seem to be headed to the playoffs this season. This is why it isn't surprising to hear that the team is looking to deal former third overall pick Jahlil Okafor.

A deal appears to be coming sooner than later.

According to Tom Moore of the Intelligencer, Okafor didn't play on Saturday night against the Miami Heat and didn't travel with the team in preparation for Monday's game against the Charlotte Bobcats. Per Moore, this is likely because the 76ers are looking to finalize a trade.

"If you see me not play him, that's probably going to be the reason," 76ers head coach Brett Brown said of Okafor after Saturday's game, per Moore.

So it seems that the question isn't whether Okafor will be traded but simply when and to whom.

Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype believes that the two most likely destinations are now the New Orleans Pelicans and the Chicago Bulls:

The Pelicans own just one more win than the 76ers, so any deal they make would likely be done with a long-term play in mind. The Bulls are in position to make a run at the postseason and seem like the team more likely to make a big buy before the deadline.

Some have pointed to the fact that Okafor has changed the location on his Twitter profile to Chicago as a sign that the Bulls are in his immediate future.

However, it's worth noting that Okafor grew up in Chicago and may simply be changing his location away from Philadelphia. Even this, of course, would point to the 21-year-old knowing that his time with the 76ers is at an end.

Okafor landing with his hometown team does make the most sense, though. Our guess is that if the Bulls and 76ers can get a deal done this week, they will.

Serge Ibaka May Also Be on the Move

Okafor might not be the only notable player staring down a possible trade. Orlando Magic forward Serge Ibaka may also soon be on the move—again.

The Oklahoma City Thunder dealt Ibaka to the Magic just before the start of free agency. While Orlando was hoping to convince Ibaka to buy into the long-term picture with the team, it now appears that the team is weighing its options.

Marc Stein of ESPN.com recently explained the situation:

Seven months and change later, Orlando is exploring all of its options anew. League sources say the Magic are fielding calls from a handful of teams on Ibaka as the deadline approaches, amid undeniable concern that retaining the Congo native in free agency come July will prove much trickier than initially anticipated.

According to Stein, Orlando is likely to field trade offers up until the deadline, ultimately settling on the best package. He lists the Heat and the Toronto Raptors as interested parties.

If the Magic brass really does believe that retaining the 27-year-old will be difficult in the offseason, then it makes perfect sense to get something for him while the team can. Ibaka, for his part, is simply trying to focus on basketball.

"I don't want to think about that: the trade deadline," Ibaka said earlier this month per Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel. "My focus is to play basketball right now. I don't want to talk about that. I don't want to think about it. I just focus on playing basketball. At the end, we'll see what happens."

Our guess is that a trade out of Orlando is what happens next.

Gallinari Also a Trade Option

Stein also reports that Denver Nuggets forward Danilo Gallinari could be a trade option before the deadline. He believes that the Los Angeles Clippers and the Raptors are two teams that could be interested in acquiring him.

This move would make sense for the Nuggets if they feel a legitimate playoff run is out of the realm of possibility this season. With a record of 24-30, the Nuggets could still make the postseason but advancing deep into the playoffs feels unlikely.

Gallinari has a player option for next year and could make himself on the move in the offseason. Getting something in return now would help Denver prepare for the future.

The move would also make sense for the Clippers and Raptors, teams looking to add a little punch on the offensive side of the floor.

Gallinari is averaging 17.2 points per game this season and has averaged 15.1 points per game for his career.