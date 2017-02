Getty

Daily Facts Bleacher Report

Fact: Draymond Green had four points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals in the Warriors' 122-107 win over the Grizzlies on Friday night, recording the first triple-double in NBA history with fewer than 10 points.

