Nate Robinson Signs D-League Contract: Latest Details and Reaction

Veteran point guard Nate Robinson has signed a contract with the NBA Development League, Shams Charania of the Vertical reported Thursday.

The 32-year-old has appeared in just two NBA games since the start of the 2015-16 season.

Robinson still needs a letter of clearance from Hapoel Tel Aviv, an Israeli team he played for last season.

Once that happens, his name will be added to the D-League's available-player pool, per Charania. At the moment, the Oklahoma City Blue, Erie BayHawks, Texas Legends, Fort Wayne Mad Ants and Grand Rapids Drive "hold the top priorities in the D-League waiver order."

After drafting him 21st overall in 2005, the Phoenix Suns quickly dealt Robinson to the New York Knicks on draft night. Thought to be an undersized point guard at 5'9" upon his arrival, Robinson developed into a serviceable utility player thanks to a monster vertical that allowed him to keep up with larger players.

However, he hasn't been able to stay in one place for long, as his four-plus-year stint with the Knicks has been his longest with a single team. Over 11 seasons in the league, Robinson has played for eight different teams, averaging 11 points and three assists per game.

The 32-year-old might be experiencing the downturn of his career, but if he is able to produce in the D-League, an NBA team could be willing to bring him on.

Many rosters are just one rough stretch or injury away from having to scramble, which could give Robinson another chance in the NBA.