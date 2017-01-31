    NBADownload App

    Derek Fisher's NBA Championship Rings, More Jewelry Reportedly Stolen from Home

    HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 17: Derek Fisher attends the premiere of 'Boo! A Madea Halloween' at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on October 17, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)
    Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images
    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2017

    Former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Derek Fisher is reportedly alleging that his five NBA championship rings were stolen from his home in Los Angeles on Monday. 

    According to TMZ Sports, Fisher told police his home had been burglarized Monday morning, and it is believed the perpetrator got into the house through a side door.

    There was allegedly other jewelry stolen in addition to the championship rings. No arrests have been made in relation to the case.

    The 42-year-old Fisher played 18 NBA seasons with the Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks.

    He averaged 8.3 points and 3.0 assists per game, and he won all five of his titles during his time with the Lakers.

    Fisher retired from playing following the 2013-14 campaign to become the head coach of the New York Knicks, but he was fired after parts of just two seasons with an overall record of 40-96.

    He is currently a Lakers studio analyst for Spectrum SportsNet in L.A.

    Fisher has yet to publicly comment on the alleged burglary.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 