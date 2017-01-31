Derek Fisher's NBA Championship Rings, More Jewelry Reportedly Stolen from Home

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Derek Fisher is reportedly alleging that his five NBA championship rings were stolen from his home in Los Angeles on Monday.

According to TMZ Sports, Fisher told police his home had been burglarized Monday morning, and it is believed the perpetrator got into the house through a side door.

There was allegedly other jewelry stolen in addition to the championship rings. No arrests have been made in relation to the case.

The 42-year-old Fisher played 18 NBA seasons with the Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks.

He averaged 8.3 points and 3.0 assists per game, and he won all five of his titles during his time with the Lakers.

Fisher retired from playing following the 2013-14 campaign to become the head coach of the New York Knicks, but he was fired after parts of just two seasons with an overall record of 40-96.

He is currently a Lakers studio analyst for Spectrum SportsNet in L.A.

Fisher has yet to publicly comment on the alleged burglary.