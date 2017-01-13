Derrick Rose Comments on Missing Pelicans Game, Future and More

Ever since Derrick Rose was mysteriously absent for the New York Knicks' game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Jan. 9, questions have cropped up regarding his short- and long-term status with the team.

But after the Knicks defeated the Chicago Bulls 104-89 at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night, Rose opened up and explained why he stepped away for an evening without providing prior notice.

Although he didn't divulge many details, Rose reiterated he had to deal with a family situation that required his full attention.

"My family is first," Rose told The Vertical's Michael Lee. "I didn’t make the decision off the strength of people caring about what I did. I went home, did what I had to do, because my family is before anything. I was going to take the fine of whatever it may be."

The Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson reported on Jan. 10 that the distance between Rose and his son, P.J., had been "weighing very heavily" on him, but the Knicks point guard told Lee he didn't return to Chicago for a brief reunion.

"I know I left room for that, like space for people to think like that, but [Monday’s incident] had nothing to do with it," he said. "It doesn’t have anything to do with it."

And even though Rose—who was fined approximately $200,000 for the unexcused absence, according to the New York Post's Marc Berman—has battled personal and performative issues during his first season in New York, he has maintained a desire to stay with the Knicks for the long haul following a meeting with team president Phil Jackson and general manager Steve Mills.

"When I was in the room, I felt like they understood where I was coming from," Rose said, per Lee. "I hope one incident didn’t change their mind. Who knows? This is a business. If it was to happen, I still would want to play the way I normally know how to play wherever I’m at."

In early December, Rose didn't shy away from expressing an interest in closing out his career in the Big Apple.

"I'm under a one-year contract so of course I want to play the rest of my life here," he said, per Slam magazine (via ESPN.com's Ian Begley). "But it takes time, it takes patience to figure out how every one is going to fit, if it is going to fit and going from there."

Speaking of Rose's expiring contract, Begley reported on Jan. 11 that "some close to Rose have told friends he will seek a max contract this summer" that would clock in around $150 million over five years.

That's a hefty price tag for a player with a lengthy injury history who has posted a negative net rating to this point in the season, per NBA.com, but if Rose flashes more commitment on defense and improved efficiency on offense, perhaps the Knicks will be swayed to consider a significant long-term partnership with the former MVP.