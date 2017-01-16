Monday Morning Digest: Breaking Down the NFL's Final Four

George Gojkovich/Getty Images
Tom Coughlin, Jaguars Chief of Football Operations
Tom Coughlin started his introductory press conference five minutes early, which may have been the most Coughlin thing that Coughlin has ever done.
He has always been a grinder who wants to know how the fifth-round pick is doing in his positional drills, so it will be interesting to learn whether his new supervisory role becomes "tone-setter and big-picture thinker for the franchise" or "micromanager who drives everyone nuts."
The fact that the Jaguars staff is filling up with old Giants assistants may be a sign of which way things are leaning.
Doug Marrone, Jaguars Head Coach
Did anyone outside of team headquarters look at the 2016 Jaguars and say, "Oh yeah, all this team needs is a promotion from within"? It remains to be seen whether Doug Marrone's primary skill is doing the job or merely getting the job.
Vance Joseph, Broncos Head Coach
Vance Joseph on the Broncos: "This is not a rebuilding situation; it's a reboot."
Is reboot the right word? It sounds a little too close to "we're starting over."
What Joseph should have said was: "The Broncos are like the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Everything is usually awesome. But last season was like Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Gary Kubiak burned out like Joss Whedon. So I am here to make sure the Captain America movies and Infinity Gauntlet are awesome."
Then again, John Elway might hear all of that pop-culture gobbledygook and immediately call Kyle Shanahan.
Many have noticed that Joseph's Dolphins defense did not exactly resemble the 1985 Bears this year. But as a general rule, it's better to hire a coach based on his managerial, communication and adaptability skills than based on the ranking of the unit he coached.
Anthony Lynn, Chargers Head Coach
Ken Whisenhunt is reportedly staying on as Anthony Lynn's offensive coordinator. Lynn rose through the ranks as a running backs coach in conservative Brian Schottenheimer and Greg Roman systems. Whisenhunt designs intricate passing games that work for established Pro Bowl quarterbacks, and only established Pro Bowl quarterbacks.
They will either merge to give the Chargers the best of both worlds or the team will head to Los Angeles with built-in friction between the new coach and the experienced, well-known coordinator.
Sean McDermott, Bills Head Coach
Sean McDermott (pictured) is from the Andy Reid family tree by way of Ron Rivera. He is straightforward and detail-oriented.
This is in contrast to the bluster and inability to sweat even the medium-sized stuff of the person he's replacing, Rex Ryan.
It's like dating someone on the rebound who is the exact opposite of your ex. A shockingly large number of head coaching changes fit into the "rebound" category.
The Bills need McDermott's no-nonsense approach. They also need a quarterback and a front office that isn't openly trying to sabotage its quarterback.