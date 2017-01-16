Monday Morning Digest: Breaking Down the NFL's Final Four

The NFL's final four may give you a case of what Yogi Berra used to call "deja vu all over again."

The Patriots have reached the AFC Championship Game every year since 2011. The Packers won the Super Bowl after the 2010 season and have reached the final four two other times in the last decade. The Steelers have gotten here five times since 2000. Even the Falcons were here back in 2012.

We must go back to 2009 to find a season in which none of this year's final four teams were involved in the conference championship games. That was the year the Saints beat the Colts in the Super Bowl; you probably remember the onside kick. The Saints beat the Vikings to reach the Super Bowl, while the Colts knocked off the Jets.

So the last time the Patriots, Packers, Falcons and Steelers were all watching the conference championships on television, Brett Favre was still in the NFL and Mark Sanchez was good.

This year's final four may look a little familiar, but that doesn't mean the home stretch of the 2016 season will be predictable. This week's Digest takes a look at the remaining teams and matchups while also keeping you up to date on the coaching carousel and other league news.

It all starts with the question that only Earl Thomas dared to ask: Did the Patriots have it easy this year?