James Harden vs. Hornets: Stats, Highlights and Reaction

James Harden's MVP resume got another boost on Tuesday night when the Houston Rockets combo-guard extraordinaire tallied 40 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in his team's 121-114 win over the Charlotte Hornets at Toyota Center.

Harden has now posted triple-doubles in consecutive games, and he joined Russell Westbrook, Pete Maravich and Michael Jordan as the only players to record back-to-back triple-doubles with 40 points in each contest, according to the NBA on ESPN.

#PointHarden keeps on keepin' on!



40 points.

15 rebounds.

10 assists.



And a W. pic.twitter.com/q4TWkQ5mNG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 11, 2017

On a more macro level, the 27-year-old has 11 triple-doubles in 40 games this season, and the Rockets improved to 31-9—tied for second in the Western Conference with the San Antonio Spurs—by virtue of Tuesday's win.

All told, Houston was won nine straight dating back Dec. 26.

"As long as I play the right way and be unselfish and we win games, all that is going to come," Harden said, per the Associated Press' Kristie Rieken. "I don't think about it too much. If it happens, it happens, and the most important thing is winning, and it's been a total turnaround from last year to this year ... so (win) and great things will come."

Not surprisingly, Harden has elevated his game to sensational new heights during the fruitful run.

Over the last nine games, Harden is averaging 32.4 points, 11.4 assists and 9.9 rebounds on 46.1 percent shooting from the field and 37.2 percent shooting from three.

"He's unbelievable," Hornets forward Marvin Williams said, according to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen. "There's not enough words in the English dictionary that can describe what he's doing."

Credit: NBA.com/Stats James Harden's shot chart during Houston's 9-game winning streak

If Harden can continue to enter uncharted territory and break new statistical ground, the sky could be the limit for the Rockets.

Houston has seemingly done a complete 180-degree turn since Mike D'Antoni took over as head coach, and Harden's best attributes have been accentuated ever since he was trusted to handle the ball at higher rates.

To that point, the Rockets rank third in offensive rating (112.7) and fourth in net rating (plus-7.2) a year after they graded out eighth and 15th in those same two categories, respectively.

Looking ahead, Harden will be tasked with keeping the Rockets' winning streak alive on Wednesday night when they square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.

That showdown will mark the start of a stretch that sees Houston play three of four on the road, but if the Rockets can escape that run without a loss, the spotlight will be shining intensely on Toyota Center when the Golden State Warriors come to town on Friday, Jan. 20.

And considering the Rockets have already recorded one win against the Dubs since D'Antoni took over, another victorious effort could further validate Houston's place among the Western Conference's elite as the season's midway point passes by.

Stats courtesy of Basketball-Reference.com and NBA.com unless noted otherwise.