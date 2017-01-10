Allen Iverson to Be Head Coach, Player in BIG3 League: Latest Details, Reaction

If you've ever dreamed of a world in which NBA Hall of Famer and Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson served as a player-coach, you're in luck.

According to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski, Iverson has agreed to a dual role as a player and head coach in the BIG3 three-on-three league that is slated to make its debut this summer.

The league confirmed the news—which will reportedly be discussed at a press conference Wednesday in New York City—with a post on Twitter:

Iverson will be joined by seven other retired NBA stars, each of whom will lead a team in a player-coach capacity. The other participants who have signed on include Chauncey Billups, Rashard Lewis, Kenyon Martin, Jermaine O'Neal, Stephen Jackson and Jason Williams.

On Dec. 23, Wojnarowski reported National Basketball Players Association deputy executive director Roger Mason was leaving his post to serve as the commissioner and president of a three-on-three league venture with rapper and actor Ice Cube.

"I thought of this concept as a fan who got sick of seeing his heroes retire and not play anymore," Ice Cube told Wojnarowski. "A lot of these guys can still play once they retire—just not the back-to-backs or four games in five nights."

The BIG3 is expected to tip off in late June, at which point the half-court promotion will begin a tour across America that spans approximately 10 weeks.

According to Wojnarowski, each team will have five players. Team captains will reportedly first choose a co-captain from a pre-selected pool of players before the remainder of the rosters are hashed out through a draft.