Matt Bonner Retires: Latest Comments and Reaction

Matt Bonner's 12-year NBA career has officially come to an end.

Bonner announced his retirement in a video posted on YouTube:

Bonner also posted a short essay on The Players' Tribune:

Today, I’m announcing my retirement from the NBA. Thank you to everyone who supported this humble redheaded role player through the years. I loved every team I played for and every city I lived in. Staying true to myself, I made this mildly humorous video. Unless a professional “spot shooting” league miraculously crops up, I hope you will continue the support for whatever comes for me after basketball.

Bonner will be a studio analyst for Spurs TV, per Mike Monroe of the Rivard Report.

After becoming a star in four years at the University of Florida, where he was named to the All-SEC first team as a senior in 2003, Bonner was drafted 45th overall by the Chicago Bulls, who traded his rights to the Toronto Raptors that same night.

After spending the 2003-04 season playing in the Italian League, Bonner joined the Raptors, where he played the first two seasons of his NBA career. He spent the last 10 years with the San Antonio Spurs, winning NBA titles with the team in 2007 and 2014.

Bonner played in only 30 games for the Spurs last season and was unable to find a team during the offseason, though he didn't sound like he was quite ready to hang up his basketball shoes.

“I’m going to fight to get into the league,” he told Ray Duckler of the Concord Monitor in September. “I’m going to fight to play one more year.”

Four months later, Bonner made the difficult choice to step away from the game. The 36-year-old was a valuable role player on the Spurs, largely thanks to his 41.4 percent career three-point field-goal percentage.

Bonner was never a huge star on those great Spurs teams, but he stuck with them for so long because of his ability to get points off the bench. He was rewarded for those efforts with two titles and the ability to ride off into the sunset with his head held high.