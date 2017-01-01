Kyle Korver Trade Rumors: Latest News, Speculation Surrounding Hawks Guard

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Although the Atlanta Hawks are in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race, they are reportedly taking calls for shooting guard Kyle Korver.

Korver Among Multiple Hawks Available

Sunday, Jan. 1

According to ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst and Marc Stein, the Hawks are open to trading Korver, Thabo Sefolosha and Paul Millsap, all of whom can become free agents during the offseason.

The 35-year-old Korver is averaging 9.6 points per game this season and shooting 41.2 percent from downtown, which is up from his 39.9 percent rate last year, but well down from the sizzling 49.2 percent he shot in 2014-15.

Korver is in the midst of his fifth season with the Hawks after previous stints with the Philadelphia 76ers, Utah Jazz and Chicago Bulls.

He is among the most prolific three-point shooters in NBA history, as he ranks eighth in both career trifectas made and career three-point shooting percentage.

The 2015 NBA All-Star's numbers have dropped off over the past couple of seasons, however, after averaging over 12 points per contest in both 2013-14 and 2014-15.

While Atlanta entered play Sunday fifth in the Eastern Conference at 17-16, their hopes of contending with a healthy Cleveland Cavaliers team appear to be slim.

That could compel them to sell off some pieces prior to the trade deadline rather than losing assets for nothing during the offseason.

Korver is still a valuable role player due to his ability to knock down open shots, and he could be a key addition to a contending team should Atlanta opt to move on.

