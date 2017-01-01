Paul Millsap Trade Rumors: Latest News, Speculation Surrounding Hawks PF

One of the top big men in the NBA is on the trade block, with the Atlanta Hawks listening to offers for Paul Millsap, per Marc Stein and Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com.

Hawks Considering Millsap Trade

Sunday, Jan. 1

Millsap has been an All-Star in each of the last three seasons, but he could become a free agent at the end of the year. Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reported the forward is planning on opting out of his contract, forgoing more than $21 million for 2017-18.

Entering Sunday's game against the San Antonio Spurs, he was averaging 17.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and a career-high 3.7 assists per game this season.

Atlanta entered Sunday's matchup with a 17-16 record, just two years removed from reaching the Eastern Conference Finals after posting the best record in the conference in 2014-15.

Two other key members of that team, Al Horford and Jeff Teague, have already left the organization.

Millsap could provide a lot of value for a contender as one of the best two-way power forwards in the NBA. He is a consistent scorer, recording at least 16 points per game in each of his four seasons with Atlanta, and he has nine double-doubles in 2016-17 after tallying 32 last season.

Meanwhile, he is also a strong defender who earned second-team All-Defensive honors in 2015-16. Per Basketball-Reference.com, he led the NBA with 6.0 defensive win shares.

Adding in the fact he has never missed more than 10 games in a season during his career, Millsap would be a valuable addition for the remainder of this year and possibly beyond.