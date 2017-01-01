Best Potential 2016-17 NBA Trade Deadline Targets for LA Lakers

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

The young Los Angeles Lakers can be fun to watch and should only improve with time. But clawing their way back into playoff contention this season will be a tall order unless they upgrade the roster through a midseason trade.

At issue especially is a lack of defensive fortitude and a perplexing tendency to hand away early leads.

The dilemma is whether to sacrifice talent that's yet to reach full maturation—such as D’Angelo Russell, Julius Randle and rookie Brandon Ingram—in return for a possible quick-fix solution.

Do the Lakers hang on to Russell and hope his recent knee issue doesn’t become a long-term concern? Or can they deal away a pricey veteran like Luol Deng?

There’s no shortage of questions, but there are also some potential trade targets out there worth considering.

Note that what follows is not a series of specific trade scenarios, but an examination entering the New Year of which trade targets from around the league could help the Lakers this season.