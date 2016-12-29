NFL1000: Ranking the Top 1,000 Players from Week 16

When we set up the Scouting Manual for the first year of the NFL1000 project, we made one thing clear: If you’re going to give any player a perfect score in any attribute category, that player had better earn it. We wanted to save those types of scores for the performances you’d be talking about 30 years from now, and that’s why you’ve seen so few perfect scores in any positional category all season.

We’re not sure if Aaron Rodgers’ performance against the Vikings’ struggling defense will be talked about in 30 years, but it’s hard to imagine any quarterback playing any better than Rodgers did in Green Bay’s 38-25 victory.

While the news surrounded whether Minnesota’s cornerbacks were going rogue in coverage or not, we conveniently forgot that one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history may have had his best day from an efficiency standpoint. Rodgers completed 28 of 38 passes for 347 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions against a defense that was one of the NFL’s best in the first half of the season, and it’s when you look inside the stats that you get an idea how great Rodgers was.

Rodgers was sacked four times, hurried 17 more times and had two throwaways. Of his 10 incompletions, three were dropped passes. Two of those drops were on deep passes, where Rodgers still completed three of seven passes over 20 yards in the air. He completed seven of his 10 passes under pressure and was 21 of 28 when kept clean with an 85.7 accuracy percentage when you take away the drops.

When you go to the tape of this game, you see Rodgers making as many impossible throws as he ever has in a single afternoon. It was a bravura performance for a player who’s taken his lumps this season, and that’s why Cian Fahey, our Quarterbacks Scout, gave Rodgers perfect scores of 25 in the Accuracy and Arm Strength categories. Rodgers’ overall score of 96 is the highest we’ve given to any player this season, and it’s deserved. If you haven’t seen what Rodgers did, check it out, and then you’ll know how Mozart is supposed to be played.

Here are the NFL1000 player grades for Week 16 of the 2016 NFL season.

All advanced stats are courtesy of Pro Football Focus.