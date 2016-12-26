Cavs' Channing Frye Allegedly Edits His Own Wikipedia Page, Hypes His Game

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Even though he's an NBA player and a member of the reigning league champions, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Channing Frye is just like the rest of us.

Allegedly, he even enjoys editing Wikipedia pages in his spare time.

On Sunday night, Cavs veteran Richard Jefferson posted a snap calling out the 33-year-old Frye for making some changes to his Wikipedia page:

via Richard Jefferson/Snapchat

Make sure to read that last line: "Channing Frye with the superior passing of lebron and kyrie has become an elite shooter and welcomes all people to 'Frye Island.'"

Yeah, that certainly seems like something someone would say themselves.

Nothing like having some fun with your teammates.

