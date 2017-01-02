Chris Simms' Final Regular-Season NFL Power Rankings

Here’s a cardboard box.

Pack up your lockers, and better luck next year.

There’s no sugarcoating a loss this time of year. Every playoff team believes it's in it to win it. When you lose—when those dreams you've had since you were playing pee-wee football temporarily die—it’s like a part of you goes with it. Your team expects you to pack those feelings away with your family photos, your shoulder pads and anything else hanging around.

It’s impossible to do without support. Joey Galloway was that guy when the Buccaneers lost in the 2005 Wild Card Round; he texted me during the playoff rounds that followed to ask, "Can you believe we’re not still playing?" Even to this day, I still don’t.

I've power-ranked every team for more than four months now, and if I'm sure of anything, it's this: At some point, 31 other teams are going to experience that same disbelief and frustration. Twenty are feeling it right now. Another 11 will really feel it in the not-so distant future.

This is the most bottom line of bottom-line businesses, and losers go home. Only one team enjoys locker room clean-out day at the end of the year.