NBA Mock Draft 2020: Full 1st-Round Predictions Based on Latest Rumors

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

There has been plenty of talk surrounding the possibility that the Golden State Warriors would trade their No. 2 pick, with Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman reporting in September that a safe bet would be "another team picking at No. 2 and trading up for [LaMelo] Ball."

However, the latest buzz surrounding the Warriors' draft-night decision is that they will select after the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported "team sources continue to indicate an expectation and even an eagerness to use the second pick and infuse the roster with a young talent that title contenders so rarely get a chance to draft."

In an effort to refuel its roster with a star who could slot in immediately, Golden State has gone through predraft workouts and interviews with James Wiseman, Anthony Edwards and Deni Avdija, the latter of whom they saw separately in Atlanta, according to Slater and The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II.

The Warriors find themselves in an unfamiliar situation this offseason, after they followed up five successive trips to the NBA Finals with a pitiful 15-50 campaign that saw them compete without Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry.

With both players prepared to factor into the rotation again next season, the opportunity to select so high in the draft likely won't be available again in the near future. And it appears they plan to take advantage of their selection with one of the top stars off of the board.