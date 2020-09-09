2020 NBA Mock Draft: How Should Top Teams View LaMelo Ball?

13 of 13

21. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Tyrell Terry (Stanford, PG/SG, Freshman)

The Sixers could use another ball-handler and shooter, which makes Terry a potential target. Though not athletic or strong, he compensates with special touch, deep range, sharp ball skills and finishing instincts.

22. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Jahmi'us Ramsey (Texas Tech, SG, Freshman)

Ramsey should draw late first-round interest in his scoring potential, which is fueled by self-creation skills, a confident jumper and the ability to heat up. The Nuggets could see a specialty shot-maker with promising defensive tools whose shot selection and concentration need work.

23. Utah Jazz: Jaden McDaniels (Washington, SF/PF, Freshman)

McDaniels will require patience, but it may be worth waiting on a 6'9" forward with ball-handling skills to create and three-point range. Even if he continues to struggle with his motor and decision-making, his stretch-4 potential and shooting remain attractive.

24. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): RJ Hampton (New Zealand Breakers, SG, 2001)

Hampton's stock isn't where it was to start the season, but the Bucks should see enough potential tied to his explosiveness and versatility. They'll hope he continues to build on his flashes of playmaking and spot-up shooting so he could be used to create in ball-screen situations and score off the ball.

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Leandro Bolmaro (Barcelona, SG/SF, 2000)

Scouts have been monitoring Bolmaro, who's been on the radar for years thanks to his unique ball-handling and playmaking skills for a 6'7" wing. He's in a good situation to develop with Barcelona if the Thunder choose to stash him overseas.

26. Boston Celtics: Zeke Nnaji (Arizona, PF/C, Freshman)

Nnaji earned fans due to his 6'11" size, inside scoring efficiency, mid-range touch and offensive rebounding. He projects as a role player without much versatility to his game, but his strengths—finishing, post play, putbacks—seem likely to translate.

27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Nico Mannion (Arizona, PG, Freshman)

Passing on a point guard at No. 8 could mean the Knicks target one at No. 27, where Mannion may wind up falling. Despite underwhelming tools, he still possesses a balanced mix of shot versatility and playmaking skills. He was the only freshman in the country to average at least 14 points and five assists.

28. Los Angeles Lakers: Cassius Winston (Michigan State, PG, Senior)

Looking for an immediate contributor, the Lakers should be eyeing Winston, who's worth betting on to overcome athletic limitations based on his skill, production and intangibles.

29. Toronto Raptors: Daniel Oturu (Minnesota, C, Sophomore)

Oturu caught scouts' attention this year by expanding his shooting range, attacking closeouts from the arc and effectively working as a No. 1 scoring option around the key. There are still questions about his post-up-heavy game and defensive awareness, but his 6'10" frame, 20.1 points per game and 19 made threes could earn him a spot in the 20s.

30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Tre Jones (Duke, PG, Sophomore)

While teams are hesitant to buy Jones' improved scoring, it's easy to picture his passing IQ and defensive toughness translating. He can carve out a role that asks him to move the ball, pressure opposing guards and make enough open outside shots.

