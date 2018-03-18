Every NFL Team's Smartest Free Agency Decision so FarMarch 18, 2018
The official start of free-agency brought a flurry of previously-announced deals and surprise transactions across the league. There have been unexpected trades and failed free-agent plans, forcing teams to pivot to other strategies. It’s a good time to look at every NFL team’s smartest free-agency decision so far now that the first-wave of talent is mostly off-the-board.
For many teams, it’s simply signing one player or solidifying one position groups. But others took on an entire philosophy and executed it perfectly, and those bold decisions are especially noteworthy. With $1.5 billion (and growing) spent on free-agent contracts, there’s plenty of acquisitions to choose from.
Some teams are clear winners from their actions so far, while others were more difficult to find even a silver lining for. Time will tell as to who the biggest winners and losers are but the short-term effects aren’t always hard to see.
Starting in alphabetical order, we'll check in with the Arizona Cardinals—a team that has been fairly quiet in free agency this season.
Arizona Cardinals: Landing Sam Bradford as a Bridge Quarterback
Many NFL media and players showed dismay over the Arizona Cardinals’ decision to give quarterback Sam Bradford a one-year, $15 million deal that could swell to $20 million with incentives. But those takes are misguided and missing why the Cardinals wanted Bradford. The Cardinals didn’t have much of a choice but to acquire Bradford considering their situation.
Because the Cardinals have utterly failed in landing a young, developing quarterback over the last several years, they had no signal callers entering this off-season. If the Cardinals were picking higher than 15th overall, they’d likely feel more confident in their ability to draft a face of the franchise, but they’re more likely to be choosing from quarterbacks who will need a year or two until they’re ready to hit the field. Instead of signing a career backup who may not fend off a rookie like AJ McCarron, they signed Bradford, who is at-worst an average starter who can be an asset if he stays healthy.
If the Cardinals had more cap flexibility to improve their roster, then creating a clear rebuild plan would make more sense, but they don’t have that situation. It’s a veteran-laden team that disappointed as injuries took over in 2017. Bradford offers veteran leadership, a starting skill set, and time for a team that needs to quickly remake a roster that was a Super Bowl contender just a few years ago.
Atlanta Falcons: Signing Right Guard Brandon Fusco
A veteran-laden team without many assets to greatly help their roster, the Atlanta Falcons quietly snagged an upgrade at the right guard position. Former Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers guard Brandon Fusco was signed to a three-year deal, solidifying the weakest part of the Falcons’ line. He’s a strong fit for Atlanta’s zone-blocking scheme, as Fusco played well in a similar run scheme under Kyle Shanahan in 2017.
NFL1000 Scout Ethan Young had Fusco rated notably higher than incumbent right guard Wes Schweitzer, with the former finishing 23rd out of 83 total guards for 2017 season grades. He noted that while Fusco’s not the best athlete, he improved his technique and mastery of spacing, maximizing his skill set. In the event that Schweitzer improves considerably, Fusco also has experience at center and can serve as a spot starter or high-end depth piece.
The Falcons didn’t have other notable moves, mainly because of their cap situation. With just $5 million currently open, they’d need to restructure veteran contracts to open breathing room for more acquisitions. While this off-season is tight, the team has healthy cap flexibility in future years.
Baltimore Ravens: Signing Wide Receiver Michael Crabtree
Things changed quickly for the Baltimore Ravens as they pivoted from massively overpaying wide receiver Ryan Grant, to acquiring a quality veteran receiver in Michael Crabtree. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Grant failed his physical after agreeing to a $29 million deal, putting him back on the market. There are surely conspiracy theories building that the Ravens reneged after seeing Crabtree’s release, but the Ravens did well to land their best receiver in years regardless of the process.
The Oakland Raiders’ decision to move on from Crabtree may have had to do with locker room issues more than his on-field play. Crabtree still possesses a quality skill set and is a terrific route-runner despite turning 31 this fall. He’s a short-term fix for a unit that has zero proven NFL receivers on their roster.
The Ravens’ cap situation is so limited that they can’t be too picky when it comes to taking on affordable impact players. Quarterback Joe Flacco should heavily favor Crabtree until another legitimate threat emerges. General manager Ozzie Newsome must make sure that the team doesn’t stop trying to overhaul the receiver room via the draft, or else the offense will continue to lag behind.
Buffalo Bills: Moving Up in the 2018 Draft
It’s been a strong off-season for the Buffalo Bills as this regime looks to put their fingerprints on the roster rebuild. Trading incumbent quarterback Tyrod Taylor and left tackle Cordy Glenn free up $15 million in cap space, allowing them to shore-up the defensive tackle spot after signing Star Lotulelei. But the assets they acquired in those two trades were as important, as the extra third-round pick and the 12th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft will help them land their franchise quarterback.
Armed with six picks in the top-96 overall, the Bills have plenty of assets to get into the top-four picks of the draft to get one of the top signal-callers. As long as they hit on their evaluation and development of that player, it doesn’t matter too much what they gave up to get their man. Their move up from No. 21 to No. 12 is reminiscent of when the Philadelphia Eagles made their first trade up from No. 13 to No. 8 overall in 2016, setting up their second-trade up for what became quarterback Carson Wentz.
There’s not much to dislike about the Bills’ strategy thus far. They’ve acquired affordable veterans like cornerback Vontae Davis, running back Chris Ivory, quarterback AJ McCarron to help fill out their roster. Their only significant signings in terms of cap spending were Lotulelei, who has the sixth-highest total guarantee among 4-3 defensive tackles, and defensive end Trent Murphy, who is coming off a torn ACL but was an effective player prior to that.
Carolina Panthers: Signing Defensive Tackle Dontari Poe
It’s difficult to lose a former first-round pick who was an effective player for the team, but the Carolina Panthers not only made the right decision to let Star Lotulelei walk, but upgraded the player in his role for less money. Former Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons nose tackle Dontari Poe was a great signing for three years, $27 million. He’ll immediately help the Panthers’ defensive line in a way that Lotulelei wasn’t fit for.
The issue with Lotulelei over the last few years was that he wasn’t as good as teammate Kawann Short in penetrating as a pass-rusher, thus relegating him to a gap-eating role that also didn’t fully suit him. Lotulelei was solid, but Poe is much better at that assignment. Both Short and 2016 first-round pick Vernon Butler will benefit from having the 345-pound Poe next to them as they shoot upfield gaps.
Poe’s not a pass-rush threat at this point in his career, thus the lower price tag for the Panthers. With realistic expectations and a defined role, though, Poe shouldn’t have many issues fulfilling his contract value. This is a move that helps the entire defense function properly.
Chicago Bears: Loading Up with Pass-Catchers
The Chicago Bears acted similarly to how the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams loaded up around a young quarterback last off-season. After hiring a quarterback-friendly head coach in Matt Nagy, free-agency was all about adding pass-catchers. The Bears signed three of the best at their position available, including tight end Trey Burton, and wide receivers Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel.
Robinson and Gabriel bring varying skill sets for quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to utilize, and could form quite the unit if receiver Cam Meredith can regain his previous form. Even if Meredith doesn’t, Robinson is a ball-dominant player who can track the ball on vertical routes, or make defenders miss in space on underneath receptions. Gabriel is more of a slot specialist, but possesses blazing speed that allows him to win against man coverage with ease.
Burton’s athleticism and ability to line up across the offense will be a difference-maker, as well. Along with second-year tight end Adam Shaheen, the Bears will feature two-tight end sets that can put an immense amount of pressure on linebackers and safeties. The threat of two pass-catching tight ends will also help maximize the one-on-one looks that Robinson and Gabriel face.
Cincinnati Bengals: Trading for Left Tackle Cordy Glenn
It’s been business-as-usual for the Cincinnati Bengals during free-agency with the exception of one move, trading for Buffalo Bills left tackle Cordy Glenn. The Bengals rarely spend money in free-agency, which is a significant reason why their contending window faded so quickly. But they were able to acquire a high-upside player while only swapping first-round draft picks with the Bills.
Their decision to invest into Glenn doesn’t come without risk, as Glenn dealt with an ankle injury that made him expendable for Buffalo. Overall though, for the cost of moving down nine picks from No. 12 to No. 21 and assuming the rest of Glenn’s contract, the Bengals were part of a win-win trade. Glenn will be a massive upgrade over Cedric Ogbuehi and help solidify one of the worst lines in the NFL for that moderate price.
Keeping their first-round pick and limiting the amount of assets forfeited for Glenn was the key to this trade being a big win. Since Buffalo had little leverage with their cap situation and clear desperation to move up in the first-round, the Bengals wisely offered the bare minimum for compensation that could spur the deal. Otherwise, the Bills may have held onto Glenn to use in a bigger trade up higher, and the Bengals may have missed on the best left tackle to move teams this off-season.
Cleveland Browns: Cashing in Extra Assets
Coming off a 1-31 stretch over two years, new Cleveland Browns general manager had to take drastic steps to make the franchise competent again. Former general manager Sashi Brown left the cupboards stocked full of extra draft picks and well over $100 million in cap space, and Dorsey has wasted little time in utilizing every resource available to improve the roster. The decision to be so aggressive is a large one, and the best decision the Browns could have made.
The list of transactions reads like a Madden off-season, featuring seven signings, four player-for-draft pick trades, and one player-for-player trade. While it’s unlikely that every single move will have a favorable outcome for the team, the Browns desperately needed depth and reliable starters. Acquiring impact players on offense like Tyrod Taylor, Carlos Hyde, and Jarvis Landry may be good enough to get the Browns into the playoff race.
The quest for higher-upside players isn’t over, either. With five draft picks in the top-100, the Browns can now afford to take developmental players who may need a year behind their newly-acquired veterans. The franchise has erred in the past by forcing their young players too soon and overexposing them to roles they simply weren’t meant to fill yet.
Dallas Cowboys: Franchising DeMarcus Lawrence
The Dallas Cowboys stand less than $1 million under the salary cap, crippling their front office from making any type of acquisition this off-season until other moves are made. The Cowboys have taken their time addressing a few bloated veteran salaries instead of showing any aggressiveness in the market. While that’s likely a mistake, the Cowboys did make a good decision in franchise-tagging defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.
Lawrence was one of the biggest breakout performers last year, setting a career-high with 14.5 sacks and establishing himself as an elite edge-rusher. The Cowboys have been desperate for that type of breakout, and with a bare pass-rusher market, they simply couldn’t afford to let Lawrence see outside offers. Even on his $17 million franchise tag, the Cowboys are saving money compared to what a long-term deal will cost.
Kicking the can on paying the 25-year-old is risky but it allows the Cowboys’ finances to improve as their major deals become easier to shed. All that mattered this off-season was keeping him in-house, and after the draft there may be movement towards a long-term deal. The Cowboys’ pass-rush rotation should continue to improve with Lawrence, Taco Charlton, Tyrone Crawford and David Irving.
Denver Broncos: Keeping Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas
There had been rumors that the Denver Broncos could entertain trading one of, or both, receivers Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas this off-season. The idea of this was baffling, as the Broncos were clearly readying to pursue a veteran quarterback prior to free-agency. General manager John Elway agreed, as Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post reported that Elway confirmed both would return in 2018.
Both are 30 years old but still excellent performers. The last two seasons have been skewed as they’ve dealt with subpar quarterback play but the arrival of Case Keenum may spur an uptick in production. Isolating how often both are creating separation from their defenders helps show there were many opportunities for them that were lost due to bad throws.
Keenum’s play will be huge for the Broncos and may prove to be their smartest choice of the off-season, but he’ll have to prove he’s not just a product of the Minnesota Vikings’ excellent surrounding cast. Keenum’s been a journeyman throughout his career until 2017 but has a huge opportunity to replicate last year with a two great receivers in Denver.
Detroit Lions: Franchising Ezekiel Ansah
Defensive end Ezekiel Ansah’s 2017 stat sheet was surprisingly good, featuring 12 sacks after just two in 2016. The film didn’t necessarily back those numbers, with six of them coming in two games against poor competition. Nevertheless, the Detroit Lions did the right thing in franchise-tagging him.
Ansah showed an uptick in effectiveness this year, even if he wasn’t as impressive as he was in his first three seasons. The dearth of other edge-rushers this year in the free-agent market and even in the 2018 draft class means it’ll continue to be a hotbed of interest from other desperate teams. The Lions were already needing an edge-rusher even with Ansah on the roster, so losing him would create an impossible hole to fill.
His $17 million cap hit is a tough pill to swallow in 2018 but the Lions are healthy in terms of cap situation. They were conservative in free-agency, opting to rollover most of their space until next year, and relying on the draft to shore-up a few holes. Avoiding a costly long-term deal with Ansah was also wise as they need to see what kind of player he’ll be before committing a truckload of money.
Green Bay Packers: Taking a Risk in Free-Agency
The departure of former general manager Ted Thompson and subsequent promotion of Brian Gutekunst brought a stark change of philosophy when it comes free-agency for the Green Bay Packers. For years the team stood on the sidelines despite having an all-time quarterback, so their newfound aggressiveness in signing free-agents was refreshing but also necessary. The acquisitions of tight end Jimmy Graham and defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson can be true difference-makers with Aaron Rodgers back to full strength.
The money that the Packers spent is especially notable. They dropped $30 million over three years for Graham, per Ian Rapoport via Jason B. Hirschhorn of SB Nation. Wilkerson, looking to rehabilitate his image and reputation after a tumultuous stint with the New York Jets, signed a one-year deal worth up to $8 million. The Packers also tried to lure away Chicago Bears star cornerback Kyle Fuller with a four-year deal worth $56 million, but it was matched by the Bears within hours.
The Packers still have significant work to do to solidify a roster with zero proven cornerbacks and after losing franchise stalwart Jordy Nelson. The future looks much more promising knowing that the front office seemingly understands the stakes with having a talent like Rodgers. A proactive general manager is required to win in the constant arm’s race that is the NFL.
Houston Texans: Signing Guard Zach Fulton
There wasn’t a team with as much on the line in free-agency as the Houston Texans. Lacking a first- and second-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft, the Texans had to rely on their cap space to rebuild an offensive line and secondary. They hit on three significant players, guard Zach Fulton cornerback Aaron Colvin, and safety Tyrann Mathieu, although they could’ve used even more help.
Fulton’s the more notable player because of the importance of quarterback Deshaun Watson’s health and how poor the offensive line performed last year. After gaining experience at all three interior line positions with the Kansas City Chiefs, Fulton figures to play left guard for the Texans. His $7.5 million-a-year deal, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, is a manageable figure for a player who will surely be an upgrade in the passing game.
The concern for the Texans is what to do with their tackles after missing out on Nate Solder. The Texans were in a difficult position as there were few other starting-caliber offensive linemen to pair with Fulton. This was a situation where the team had to be perfect with their plans to be confident in their overall improvement, and the Texans fell short by missing out on an established tackle.
Indianapolis Colts: Sitting out the First Wave of Signings
Every team is in a unique situation when it comes to using free-agency. For rebuilding teams that are in the midst of a major overhaul, it’s nonsensical to add long-term contracts for players who are likely to start their decline before the rebuild is complete. That’s where the Indianapolis Colts are at currently, and they wisely avoided the first-wave of free-agency.
Signing a 28-year-old cornerback like Trumaine Johnson would’ve been a nice upgrade, for example, but the Colts aren’t close enough to contending to make it a worthwhile investment. With the long-term deals off-the-market, now is when general manager Chris Ballard can shore-up a roster that does need help. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team has visits set up with wide receiver Ryan Grant and tight end Eric Ebron this coming week. The Colts roster can afford to take on short-term risks with high-upside.
If the Colts can fill out the middle of their roster with several players on the second-wave, their draft strategy can solely focus on taking the best players available. Landing elite talent will be the quickest way to forging a competitive roster, and having cost-controlled young players are the best asset in sports. The Colts were wise to adopt this strategy.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Signing Austin Seferian-Jenkins
After making a deep playoff run, it appeared the Jacksonville Jaguars would struggle to continue building due to salary cap limitations and several important in-house free-agents. The Jaguars allowed both receiver Allen Robinson and cornerback Aaron Colvin to walk, and replaced them with tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, wide receiver Donte Moncrief and cornerback D.J. Hayden. It remains to be seen how the latter two perform, but Seferian-Jenkins was an excellent signing.
For just $10 million over two years, Seferian-Jenkins is a solid starting-caliber receiving tight end and will tandem with Marcedes Lewis. Seferian-Jenkins, like most tight ends, took most of his rookie contract to develop, and his production has never been that impressive. However, his enormous 6’6”, 262-pound frame is an asset and he moves well for being such a giant presence.
The Jaguars are unlikely to provide him with a breakout statistical year, but he’s efficient with his targets. He’s posted a catch rate over 65 percent last two seasons, and Lewis has matched that only three times in his 12-year-career. It’s likely Seferian-Jenkins overtakes Lewis quickly in passing situations.
Kansas City Chiefs: Adding Sammy Watkins
One of the more surprising contracts dolled out this off-season was Sammy Watkins’ three-year, $48 million deal from the Kansas City Chiefs. The deal is guaranteed for two years, then has an out as Watkins will be 26 years old. Despite the sticker-shock, Watkins was a tremendously good addition as the Chiefs prepare quarterback Patrick Mahomes to take the reigns of the offense.
Mahomes is an electric intermediate and deep passer based on his collegiate achievements, and now the Chiefs boast an elite trio of receiving options. Head coach Andy Reid has never had such explosive weapons as he does now, and Watkins’ presence takes the Chiefs’ upside as high as Mahomes can take them.
The biggest negative on Watkins’ resume is his limited production. His impact goes beyond the statbook, though, as he was critical in opening up underneath space for the Los Angeles Rams last year. A steadier diet of targets would take advantage of the significant separation Watkins can generate when he’s asked to to be more than a decoy.
Los Angeles Chargers: Relying on Recent Draft Picks
It’s been a slow, quiet free-agency for the Los Angeles Chargers, as no major free-agents have signed with the team. Incumbent starting safety Tre Boston remains a priority, but that market has been moving at a different pace than any other position. What the Chargers have smartly decided to do is allow offensive linemen Kenny Wiggins and Matt Slauson to leave, with plans on replacing them with 2017 draft picks Dan Feeney and Forrest Lamp.
The Chargers suffered from starting the less-athletic Wiggins and Slauson last season. Feeney played nine games in place of Slauson, and it was clear that he was going to be an upgrade with his ability to create running lanes and get upfield. Lamp, an even better athlete than Feeney, figures to play either center or right guard.
There’s always growing pains with young offensive linemen, as Feeney even struggled in pass protection. But the Chargers invested these picks and must continue to be confident in head coach Anthony Lynn and his staff’s ability to develop them. Adding a veteran like center Mike Pouncey in free-agency to compliment those two could be a worthwhile risk that helps this line transform into a dominant run-blocking unit.
Los Angeles Rams: Overhauling Starting Cornerbacks
It’s been an arm’s race in the NFC as top competitors are working in the margins to continue stockpiling talent. The Los Angeles Rams have had one of the more active and impressive free-agencies thus far, with two major losses being wide receiver Sammy Watkins and cornerback Trumaine Johnson. Losing Johnson was a foregone conclusion based on their cap situation, so they aggressively acquired cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib to pre-empt Johnson’s departure.
As ESPN’s Adam Schefter pointed out, the Rams will be paying $1 million less for Peters, Talib, Sam Shields and Lamarcus Joyner than the New York Jets will be for Johnson. That’s not a truly fair apples-to-apples comparison but it does highlight how well general manager Les Snead did in terms of acquiring quality players at a reasonable price. Shields is a wildcard based on his health but is a worthy-flier.
Talib’s role will be familiar under defensive coordinator Wade Phillips. He’ll be the Rams’ primary press corner like Johnson was, and as Talib was in Denver. Peters is the premier off-ball corner in the NFL, giving the Rams a massive improvement over veteran Kayvon Webster. It seemed the Rams were in trouble with so many free-agents to pay, but they aced the test for their secondary.
Miami Dolphins: Re-Making Offensive Line
The Miami Dolphins franchise has been stuck in mediocrity for more than a decade as they’ve avoided a true teardown to collect assets and avoid paying dead money. At least the latter part has continued under Mike Tannenbaum as Executive Vice President of Football Operations and head coach Adam Gase, as the Dolphins finished second in 2015 (without Gase), 14th in 2016, ninth in 2017, 17th in 2018, but are early leaders for 2019 dead money, per Over The Cap. But the Dolphins have at least started the process of cleansing their roster of huge contracts that have limited their flexibility and have wisely shifted their focus to re-making an offensive line that has had lacked talent and availability for years.
The acquisitions of center Daniel Kilgore and guard Josh Sitton and release of center Mike Pouncey are critical moves that can help the Dolphins’ offense hit a new level in 2018. It’s a major positive that quarterback Ryan Tannehill is returning, plus young tackles Laremy Tunsil and Ja’Wuan James will benefit from improved teammates and another year of growth. Sitton is a remarkable upgrade from veteran turnstile Jermon Bushrod, as the four-time Pro Bowler was ranked sixth in the NFL by NFL1000 Scout Ethan Young, compared to Bushrod finishing 61st.
Pouncey was a solid run blocker and average pass-blocker for the Dolphins, but simply not worth his bloated salary after injuries had taken some of his athleticism. Young had Pouncey ranked higher than Kilgore, but the cap savings that Miami will benefit from and having a more reliable and available presence in Kilgore can easily offset the slight difference in play.
Minnesota Vikings: Going All-in During Free-Agency
Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman could’ve done the easy thing this off-season, which was to re-sign one or two of his incumbent quarterbacks, and hope that either Case Keenum or Teddy Bridgewater overcame the odds and proved to be a franchise player. Instead of sitting on his hands with around $40 million to spend at the beginning of free-agency, Spielman and the Vikings took the plunge and signed the best free-agent quarterback to hit the market since Peyton Manning, Kirk Cousins, and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson. This massive risk was properly characterized by head coach Mike Zimmer, who said that if they choose incorrectly, this regime probably gets fired, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com.
Cousins has a lot to prove after he received a fully guaranteed three-year deal. His success in Washington was obvious on the stat sheet, but the eye test didn’t always show a top-five or 10 quarterback as his play late in games was erratic and at times he seemed more like the product of an elite system with great playmakers. He’s going to a situation similar to what the Redskins gave him in 2016, with elite receivers and favorable offensive scheme, and with this team, he must step-up at critical times to lift this team above their biggest competitors.
Richardson signed a one-year, $8 million deal with another $3 million in incentives possible. He’s a fantastic player in terms of creating pressures for those around him, even if he doesn’t always finish sacks. Per Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson, Richardson totaled 36 quarterback pressures in 2017, which will benefit new teammates Linval Joseph, Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen. That’s a scary-good defensive front for offensive lines to handle.
New England Patriots: Trading for Jason McCourty and Danny Shelton
It’s not usual for a Super Bowl team to pluck away talent from a team that went winless, but the New England Patriots executed two great trades with the Cleveland Browns to help beef up their defense. In two separate deals, the Patriots acquired starting cornerback Jason McCourty, run-stuffing defensive tackle Danny Shelton, a 2018 fifth-round pick, and a 2018 seventh-round pick for their own 2019 third-round pick and 2018 sixth-round pick. The Patriots are often lauded for fleecing opponents whether they actually did or not, but these were no-lose trades for them.
McCourty is a notable player not only because his twin brother is the Patriots’ starting free safety, but based on his play in 2017. McCourty took a prove-it deal with the Browns, and played well despite getting hurt midway through the year, and dealing with Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams’ nonsensical scheme. He’ll greatly benefit from playing under Bill Belichick’s aggressive man coverage scheme across from another man-specialist in Stephon Gilmore.
Shelton is also a worthwhile player, but disappointed in Cleveland due to his first-round draft status and struggles to stay healthy. He’s a big-body without the skill set to be a great pass-rusher, making his value more limited than a penetrator. But he’s going to join a rotation with other nasty, tough players like Malcom Brown and Alan Branch, and be an effective gap-eater.
New Orleans Saints: Beefing Up the Defense
The 2017 version of the New Orleans Saints was a bizarre reversal of what the team had been for a decade previously. Instead of relying on their incredible offensive efficiency and downfield passing attack, the defense was their backbone, solidifying after young players had stepped up to create a championship-worthy unit. The Saints wisely doubled-down on the defense continuing to play well by signing safety Kurt Coleman, cornerback Patrick Robinson, linebacker Demario Davis and re-signing defensive end Alex Okafor.
The acquisitions of Robinson and Davis should prove to be considerably impactful as they replace P.J. Williams and Manti Te’o as starters, respectfully. Robinson was a premier slot corner with the Philadelphia Eagles last year, and his second-stint with the Saints should go smoother than the last as he’s surrounded by Marshon Lattimore and Ken Crawley on the boundary. Williams struggled dearly to adjust to the slot after missing time throughout the year and lost his starting job to Crawley.
Davis finished the year as the 25th-best inside linebacker by NFL1000 scout Jerod Brown, finishing with high run-defense and tackling grades. Te’o was significantly lower, finishing 50th, and grading lower across the board than Davis. Sometimes removing the worst starter with an average and functional player can do wonders for a unit and that should be the case with Davis.
New York Giants: Securing Left Tackle Nate Solder
The list of highest-paid positional players doesn’t always reflect the best talent at the position, but rather the leverage that player had at that time. A weak free-agent crop and 2018 draft class meant a massive payday for New York Giants signee Nate Solder. The former New England Patriots left tackle will now average $15.5 million-a-year, which is $2.25 million more than the next highest-paid tackle.
Solder secured his bag as the Giants, Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns were desperate to find a competent left tackle. While the Giants aren’t going to get an All-Pro performer for their extravagant signing, but they can now rest easier with Ereck Flowers possibly moving to the right side. That peace of mind is worth paying Solder a little more.
What’s next for the Giants should continue investing into the unit. Whether that means taking guard Quenton Nelson No. 2 overall, trading down and taking a top guard, or waiting until the second-round, the Giants will be better off with an elite offensive line than any alternative except a future franchise quarterback. Signing Solder at least ensures they won’t have to worry much about the position for the next few years.
New York Jets: Solidifying the Secondary
The start of free-agency brought some concern as to whether the New York Jets would get shutout despite having over $90 million to spend. Within 48 hours the team had started making their moves, though, including signing the premier press corner in the NFL last year, Trumaine Johnson. They also subsequently brought back Morris Claiborne, who was an above-average press-man corner under head coach Todd Bowles.
The Jets can now boast one of the most physical and talented secondaries in the NFL. Johnson and Claiborne compliment each other and the usage that Bowles desires perfectly, and safeties Marcus Maye and Jamal Adams proved to be a dynamic duo in their rookie seasons. The biggest question mark in the secondary is slot corner Buster Skrine, who will benefit from being a slot-only now and not being rotated to the boundary on occasion.
It was also smart for the Jets to go all-in at quarterback this off-season. Signing Teddy Bridgewater to a one-year deal is boom or bust, but it certainly worth the risk. Their recent trade up to the No. 3 overall pick is controversial because they gave up a lot to move up, but are now in line to get no worse than the third quarterback in the class. As long as they’re in love enough with the quarterbacks who mostly likely to fall to them and they properly develop them, then the cost won’t be remembered as an issue, but merely the cost of investment.
Oakland Raiders: Improving Secondary Depth
It’s been a less-than-ideal off-season for the Oakland Raiders as Jon Gruden has re-entered the coaching ranks. The big question for him was whether he could blend what he learned while in the booth, his core philosophies, and modern concepts to create a progressively evolving team. So far, the main positive for the Raiders has been beefing up the secondary with veteran depth options, with little else to choose from that qualifies as an overwhelmingly smart move.
Adding 29-year-old Rashaan Melvin is the headlining move for the cornerback group, as Melvin is coming off a decent season with the Indianapolis Colts. His big moment last year came when he shadowed Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown and allowed just two receptions for 42 yards, per Jeff Ratcliffe of Pro Football Focus. His presence doesn’t solidify the position long-term but Melvin’s an ideal rotational third corner who can allow the Raiders to bring along a rookie corner behind him an across from Gareon Conley.
The other notable signing was landing safety Marcus Gilchrist. Gilchrist is an experienced player who has played 13 or more games in each of the last five years. The Raiders needed to replace Reggie Nelson’s locker room presence, and though Gilchrist doesn’t have the talent of another free-agent like Tre Boston, he does give the team a legitimate safety next to Karl Joseph in case Obi Melifonwu isn’t ready.
Philadelphia Eagles: Trading for Michael Bennett
It took almost no time for the Philadelphia Eagles to take advantage of the Seattle Seahawks’ roster deconstruction as they struck a deal nearly a week before free-agency officially began. Their trade for defensive end Michael Bennett continued the aggressiveness that Executive Vice President of Football Operations Howie Roseman and head coach Doug Peterson has shown, and that’s a Super Bowl-winning recipe for the franchise. All it took was a 2018 fifth-round pick and wide receiver Marcus Johnson to get Bennett and a 2018 seventh-round pick.
From there, the Eagles began their cap management to fit Bennett into their tight cap situation. The retooling was worth it as Bennett is going to join a deep and elite pass-rush. He has the ability to stay at end, or move inside to his preferred 3-technique spot on passing downs so he has the clear speed advantage on guards.
His presence only furthers the alignments that defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz can unleash. He may only be a short-term option since he’ll be 33 years old by mid-November, but the cost was low in terms of assets, and he could be a key difference-maker in the playoffs. The Eagles’ depth should keep him fresher for longer, as well.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Franchising Le’Veon Bell
The Pittsburgh Steelers have stayed true to their mantra of building through the draft this off-season. They’re capped-out with so many stars on their second contract so improving the team is limited. They could have risked replacing star running back Le’Veon Bell but they wisely realized that it’s a better decision to hold onto Bell with the franchise tag.
The problem with trying to replace Bell is the potential impact on the entire roster if the plan doesn’t work. While the Steelers had success with DeAngelo Williams as a fill-in in 2016, Bell is still so dynamic as a receiver and runner that it’s undeniable he’s a catalyst for the offense’s immense success. Even at $14.5 million, he’s irreplaceable for 2018 if the Steelers had to.
Look no further than how the Dallas Cowboys took a step back without Ezekiel Elliott in 2017 compared to his dominance in 2016. The Steelers’ upside would considerably drop with a rookie or mid-level veteran filling in for Bell. It makes sense for the team to reward Bell with a proper long-term deal so they can continue to compete even as quarterback Ben Roethlisberger declines.
San Francisco 49ers: Investing in the Offense
The momentum around the San Francisco 49ers is almost palpable. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and head coach Kyle Shanahan have been major positives, but general manager John Lynch also deserved major credit for finding unique talents that fit Shanahan’s offensive plan. Their smartest move this off-season isn’t just one move, but rather a set of moves to invest into the offense.
It started with extending Garoppolo for five years. The $137.5 million contract is a big sum, but it set the tone that this is a franchise ready to taking the next step in their process. A subsequent extension for wide receiver Marquise Goodwin was also manageable, and readied the team for free-agency.
Just in terms of talent, there’s no question the additions of center Weston Richburg and running back Jerick McKinnon will help Shanahan build a diverse attack. Richburg needs to stay healthy after a concussion ended his Giants stint, but was a great blocker prior to that injury. McKinnon’s contract is essentially structured like a one- or two-year deal before it bloats to a salary that he’s unlikely to justify, but he’s able to line up all over the field and be a weapon. These moves will be a jolt for a unit that didn’t need massive additions.
Seattle Seahawks: Starting the Rebuild
The price of contending for a half-decade finally caught up to the Seattle Seahawks after struggling to replenish their dominant talent through the draft. In a culture-reset, the Seahawks have so far parted with six starters and five rotational players from their 2017 roster, and could lose both Kam Chancellor and Cliff Avril depending on their health. There’s no question the Seahawks have gotten worse, but it was the right time to rebuild around Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner.
That doesn’t mean everything hasn’t been painful or part of a bad process by general manager John Schneider. Allowing Sheldon Richardson to leave in free-agency after trading a second-round pick for him was poor planning, and it won’t be easy to replace wide receiver Paul Richardson and tight end Jimmy Graham. A step-back in 2018 can help refresh the Seahawks’ cap situation and draft pick stockpile.
The key to this rebuild is the front office and coaching staff finding better talent than they have since 2013. 2012 was the last solid or better draft Schneider’s had, with far too many misses since then. Sitting out free-agency wasn’t ideal as there’s still enough for the Seahawks to try and compete this year, but this was the right time to jumpstart their long-term plan.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Beefing Up Defensive Line
The free-agent market didn’t pan out quite as well for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as it could’ve, considering the team had superfluous cap room to work with. Sometimes that happens, but there was a positive for the Buccaneers, even if it wasn’t a star-studded class of signings. The Buccaneers were able to beef-up their defensive line and help both their pass-rush and run-blocking.
They swapped 32-year-old defensive end Robert Ayers for 29-year-old Vinny Curry to help their anemic pass-rush. According to Jenna Laine of ESPN, Curry signed a modest three-year deal worth $27 million. Curry has long been a Pro Football Focus darling because of his ability to pressure the quarterback, finishing with an absurd 47 on only 333 pass-rush snaps, (H/T to Eliot Shorr-Parks).
The run defense also received a boost, with both Mitch Unrein and Beau Allen joining the team’s versatile defensive front. Allen’s a stout nose tackle who is a handful at the point of attack, allowing the Buccaneers’ speedy linebackers to take advantage of opened gaps. Unrein isn’t quite as effective, but he’s still an upgrade as a gap-eater compared to the limited group the team had in 2017.
Tennessee Titans: Adding Dion Lewis to the Backfield
The Tennessee Titans quietly may have had one of the best off-seasons thus far. Replacing head coach Mike Mularky was a surprising but correct decision, and the team was able to retain right guard Josh Kline. Adding former New England Patriots Dion Lewis and Malcolm Butler are also upgrades on their incumbents, giving the team a higher floor than they had previously.
The Lewis signing was a shrewder move between the two free-agent acquisitions because of the dynamic skill set that he brings. The Titans desperately needed elusiveness in the backfield to pair with Derrick Henry, and Lewis brings that and more. According to ESPN’s Mike Clay, Lewis led the league in yards after contact per attempt, and Henry finished third.
For just $20 million over four years, Lewis was a terrific value. His quickness in open space and talent as a receiver is top-notch, and will compliment the numerous possession receivers the Titans employ. His health has been an issue in the past but the 27-year-old has stayed athletic and bouncey despite lower-body injuries.
Washington Redskins: Re-Signing Linebacker Zach Brown
Few teams have made as many considerable changes as the Washington Redskins this off-season, starting with trading for quarterback Alex Smith, signing wide receiver Paul Richardson, allowing starting corner Bashaud Breeland to walk in free-agency. It remains to be seen how their in-house talent will mesh with their new surrounding parts, but it’s clear that one move was a great decision. Re-signing inside linebacker Zach Brown to a three-year deal for $24 million ensured the team stayed strong at the position despite a weak linebacker market.
Brown was a flier pick-up late in the off-season last year despite a strong 2016 with the Buffalo Bills. He proved to be a great signing, ranking seventh in NFL1000’s inside linebacker rankings by Jerod Brown. He’s especially strong against the run with his ability to fill gaps and finish tackles.
The Redskins’ defense can stay strong if they can replace Breeland and Kendall Fuller with Quinton Dunbar and Fabian Moreau, as well as see growth from their young defensive linemen and safeties. Had Brown departed, they would have settled for a lesser player at similar money, or forced a high pick to be allocated to the position. Keeping Brown was the smartest decision possible considering the other options.
All salary cap information was provided by overthecap.com.