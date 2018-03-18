0 of 32

The official start of free-agency brought a flurry of previously-announced deals and surprise transactions across the league. There have been unexpected trades and failed free-agent plans, forcing teams to pivot to other strategies. It’s a good time to look at every NFL team’s smartest free-agency decision so far now that the first-wave of talent is mostly off-the-board.

For many teams, it’s simply signing one player or solidifying one position groups. But others took on an entire philosophy and executed it perfectly, and those bold decisions are especially noteworthy. With $1.5 billion (and growing) spent on free-agent contracts, there’s plenty of acquisitions to choose from.

Some teams are clear winners from their actions so far, while others were more difficult to find even a silver lining for. Time will tell as to who the biggest winners and losers are but the short-term effects aren’t always hard to see.

Starting in alphabetical order, we'll check in with the Arizona Cardinals—a team that has been fairly quiet in free agency this season.