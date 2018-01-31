NFL1000: Ranking the Top Offensive Guards of 2017 Season

0 of 26

Don Wright/Associated Press

Offensive guards are not exempt from the truism that the NFL requires more versatility than ever. While guards have been challenged to do everything from power/counter/trap schemes to Lombardi power sweeps to zone slides through the years, defensive fronts that present more intellectual and schematic challenges than ever require the modern guard to play at a different level.

Defensive ends who kick inside on passing downs present different speed challenges than most defensive tackles. Hybrid fronts that put two pass-rushers on the same side require guards to pass-block like tackles at times—something few guards can do. And more complicated fronts and stunts put an equal challenge of brawn and brains on every guard in the league.

The best guards of any era have an ideal combination of the visceral and the intellectual—on the Lombardi Packers, the guards were power-sweep rock stars. In Pittsburgh's trap schemes of the 1970s, Chuck Noll's guards had to play at a different level for everything to work. And don't tell any coach who runs zone blocking that his guards can be hidden in those slides. Sometimes, those guards will be tasked to wrestle a 320-pound tackle on one play and head 20 yards up the seam on the next play to take out a safety.

NFL1000 offensive line scout Ethan Young has been watching every NFL guard all season, and here are his positional rankings and scouting reports, based on the following criteria:

Pass Protection: 25 points. How well does this guard deal with speed-rushers inside? Can he transition from one defensive lineman to another in line stunts? Is he susceptible to bull rushes and inside counters, or does he have the upper-body strength and footwork to adjust?

Run Blocking: 25 points. How well does this guard drive-block? Can he chip and hit the second level to accurately block linebackers out of the play? When a back or receiver takes the ball on a screen—effectively making that player a runner at that point—how well does this guard rumble outside to screen-block several yards downfield?

Power: 20 points. How well does this player come off the line of scrimmage with low pad level and lower-body burst? Can he use his upper-body strength to make up for his own technique mistakes at times? Can he recover after he gets beaten?

Agility: 20 points. When this player is asked to block anywhere in space, how well does he convert speed to power? Does he have a plan, or is he just running in space looking for something to hit? How well does he diagnose and execute complex blocking assignments? Can he work in multiple schemes, or is he more attuned to power over agility?

Position Value: 7 points. A score that takes positional importance into account when comparing grades across other spots on the defense. Guards are given 7/10 points, making their top possible grade 97.