NFL1000: Ranking the Top Quarterbacks from 2017 Season

47. Paxton Lynch, Denver Broncos

Accuracy: 9/25

Arm: 17/25

Under Pressure: 8/20

Decision-Making: 7/20

Position Value: 10/10

Overall Grade: 51/100

Denver's first-round pick in 2016, Lynch missed several weeks of the 2017 season with shoulder and ankle injuries. Had he been healthy, he likely would have been given several more opportunities to compete in the Broncos' round-robin of mediocre quarterbacks. When he did hit the field for two starts, Lynch showed mostly what he did at Memphis—that while he has a great arm and decent mobility, there's a lot to be worked out before he can deal with NFL defenses. Lynch is slow-footed in the pocket, has issues adjusting past his first read and processes what he sees with too many delays to match up with what the league has to offer. Two years into his professional career, these are disconcerting issues for any professional quarterback to have.

46. T.J. Yates, Houston Texans

Accuracy: 9/25

Arm: 14/25

Under Pressure: 10/20

Decision-Making: 9/20

Position Value: 10/10

Overall Grade: 52/100

Yates was pressed into action following injuries to both Deshaun Watson and Tom Savage, and he struggled just like any Texans quarterback not named Deshaun. He showed flashes of athleticism in the pocket, whether evading pressure or picking up yardage with his legs, but his decision-making was shaky at best. A prime example of that came on his interception against the Steelers in Week 16 on a 4th-and-goal throw over the middle that was intercepted by Artie Burns, when he never took his eyes off Will Fuller V. That, coupled with spotty accuracy, told the story of his time on the field.

45. Blaine Gabbert, Arizona Cardinals

Accuracy: 11/25

Arm:15/25

Under Pressure:9/20

Decision-Making:9/20

Position Value:10/10

Overall Grade:54/100

Blaine Gabbert was pressed into action following injuries to Carson Palmer and Drew Stanton, and while he made his share of mistakes, his performance likely moved him into the organization's plans at the quarterback position going forward. Gabbert hit routes along the boundary with timing and anticipation and has good relationships with tight end Ricky Seals-Jones and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. If he can cut down on mistakes and develop a better feel for pressure, he could become the upper-level backup quarterback that Arizona needs.

44. Mike Glennon, Chicago Bears

Accuracy: 12/25

Arm: 14/25

Under Pressure: 9/20

Decision-Making: 9/20

Position Value: 10/10

Overall Grade: 54/100

The Chicago Bears signed Mike Glennon to a somewhat unexpected contract last offseason, and shortly thereafter, they traded up in the first round to draft Mitchell Trubisky. The intent may have been for Glennon to serve as a bridge to the rookie, but turned out to be an ineffective bridge. Glennon's production was poor during his four starts (one win) and he threw four touchdowns and five interceptions as a starter. His slow decision-making and inconsistency from the pocket forced the organizations to turn to Trubisky.

43. DeShone Kizer, Cleveland Browns

Accuracy: 11/25

Arm: 15/25

Under Pressure: 10/20

Decision-Making: 9/20

Position Value: 10/10

Overall Grade: 55/100

Development may not be linear, but you do want to see some growth from a young quarterback. DeShone Kizer struggled this season, and he was still making the same mistakes late in the season that he made in Week 1. Staring down routes and throwing into coverage are rookie mistakes, but they should decrease over time. If there's cause for hope, it is this: Jared Goff struggled mightily as a rookie and enjoyed an incredible rebirth in his second season. Can Kizer make a similar leap, or will he even have the chance?

42. Trevor Siemian, Denver Broncos

Accuracy: 12/25

Arm: 12/25

Under Pressure: 11/20

Decision-Making: 10/20

Position Value: 10/10

Overall Grade: 55/100

Trevor Siemian's 2017 season was cut short due to a shoulder injury suffered in Week 15, but it was really a year to forget for the quarterback. After a promising start, Siemian and the Broncos struggled, and when the offense was forced to rely on the passing game, Siemian could not deliver. He was at his best in play-action, but bone-headed interceptions were the norm for him. He had 14 on the year and nearly doubled his interception percentage from 2.1 last year to 4.0 in 2017.

41. Tom Savage, Houston Texans

Accuracy: 11/25

Arm: 14/25

Under Pressure: 10/20

Decision-Making: 10/20

Position Value: 10/10

Overall Grade: 55/100

In what foretold a major storyline of the 2017 season, Tom Savage was sacked six times in just one half of football in the season-opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Some of that was due to the athletic defense, but Savage was deliberate on many of those plays, to a fault. He was benched heading into Week 2 for rookie Deshaun Watson, but returned to action following Watson's season-ending ACL tear. However, the flaws remained. If Savage wants to truly develop into a capable backup, or even more, he will need to improve his processing speed in the pocket and make better decisions with the football.