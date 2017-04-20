2017 NFL Schedule: W-L Predictions for Every Team

32 of 32

Nick Wass/Associated Press

In terms of top free agents this offseason, the Washington Redskins were involved with many of them one way or another.

On the departing end, the Redskins lost defensive end Chris Baker and wide receiver DeSean Jackson to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and wide receiver Pierre Garcon to the San Francisco 49ers.

On the acquiring end, the Redskins brought in wide receiver Terrelle Pryor on a one-year deal to pair with second-year receiver Josh Doctson. The team also signed linebacker Zach Brown, who was second in the league in tackles for the Buffalo Bills in 2016 with 149.

However, the biggest storyline surrounding the Redskins this offseason was the Kirk Cousins saga.

After the team franchise-tagged Cousins, there were multiple reports, including one from ESPN's Chris Mortensen, that the quarterback asked owner Dan Snyder directly about a trade, though Cousins later came out and said that those reports were never true, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

We can all figure it out: Barring a miracle, we will not see Cousins on the Redskins in 2018, and who knows? He could very well be traded at the draft. If he does remain with the team in 2017, though, this is likely it for the Cousins era.

A year ago, the Redskins went 8-7-1. Say what you want, but this apparent controversy could play a role in the regression of the team, whether it be in the locker room on the field. Not only that, but the Redskins do have quite a tough slate of opponents.

Perhaps the most obvious are those in their division: the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles. That sounds like quite a few losses.

Beyond that, they play against teams like the Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks. They'll also play the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans—all tough matchups.

Don't be surprised if the Redskins to have a tougher go of it in 2017 than in 2016.

Toughest game: at Seattle Seahawks (Week 9)

Given that the Redskins are in the same division as the Giants and Cowboys, I've tried to limit teams' hardest games during a season that come against a division rival due to an increased familiarity.

With that said, traveling to Seattle is not easy.

Sure, they're set to face the Raiders, who we've projected to have a better record than Seattle, but at least the Redskins are at home for that one.

The Seahawks may not have the same team as their Super Bowl-winning squads, but that stadium is still difficult to play in.

Prove-it games: Division games (Weeks 1, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17), vs. Denver Broncos (Week 16)

A big part of my projected demise for the Redskins has to do with the division they play in. It's no joke.

But who knows, the Redskins could rise to the challenge and be a fine team, as they have some pieces and playmakers on the roster. To prove themselves in what is probably Cousins' final year with the club, they need to win in the division—bottom line.

At home against the Broncos will be a nice barometer for the Redskins, as they have a slightly better offense than the Broncos, but definitely have the inferior defense.

Though Washington has the benefit of being at home, a win over the Broncos will make people take the Redskins a bit more seriously.

The important thing here is to recognize that their projected record has a lot to do with their division and not so much the drama involving Cousins. Their schedule is tough, and they have holes. Plain and simple.

2017 record prediction: 6-10

Statistics courtesy of Pro Football Focus and NFL.com. Contract details courtesy of Spotrac.