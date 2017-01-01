Fantasy Football Week 17: Sunday Morning Gameday Preview

Game Preview

Miami clinched its first 10-win campaign since 2008 and the Dolphins have won nine of their past 10 games, yet are positioned as sizable underdogs of nearly 10 points to the visiting New England Patriots across most books, per OddsShark.

The Patriots have allowed just 15.7 points per game to opponents, the fewest by a NFL defense since 2013. With New England working to sew up the top seed in the conference, it's fitting to find them as sizable favorites.

Injury Updates

Impressive Patriots rookie receiver Malcolm Mitchell is listed as doubtful with a knee injury and isn't expected to play, per Mike Reiss of ESPN. Per Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald, tight end Martellus Bennett could be on a snap count in this contest due to ankle and shoulder ailments.

Fantasy Fixtures

Patriots

Since Tom Brady took charge of the offense in Week 5, the Patriots have the league's lowest turnover rate and the most points per drive in the AFC over this successful sample. Brady remains a key starting asset against an exploitable Miami defense that ranks middle-of-the-pack in per-drive scoring allowance to opponents.

With the Dolphins allowing 108.5 rushing yards and nearly 4.6 yards per carry to opposing tailbacks, LeGarrette Blount has one of the highest rushing touchdown probability rates in the league this week. Blount leads the NFL in red-zone touches and rushing touchdowns.

Julian Edelman has enjoyed a dominant 32.2 percent share of the Patriots' targets since Week 10, the highest rate in the entire league over this span. With such a rich workload, Edelman is a high-floor asset and offers elite outcome potential in points-per-reception formats.

Dolphins

Tailback Jay Ajayi faces a tough challenge facing a Patriots defense that has allowed the fewest rushing yards to backs this season, although his volume-driven role and touchdown potential in goal-to-go scenarios supports RB2 value.

None of the receivers for Miami are particularly trustworthy, while Jarvis Landry at least leads the team in target share for the season and has some big-play potential after the catch in a game that could trend pass-happy given the spread.

Sleepers and Streamers

Patriots wideout Chris Hogan is intriguing in deeper and daily formats given Mitchell's valuable target share is up for grabs. We also identify Dion Lewis with some upside given he's netted 37 touches over the past two games and looks shifty on tape.