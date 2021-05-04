NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand After the 2021 NFL Draft?

0 of 32

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The 2021 NFL draft has come and gone. And big changes have come with it for just about every team in the league.

Beginning with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and ending with Houston linebacker Grant Stuard, 259 new players entered the NFL this past weekend. Five teams added what they hope will be a new franchise quarterback in the top half of Round 1. Others brought in new passing-game weapons and/or defenders they hope will become shutdown cornerbacks or forces off the edge.

Coupled with the free-agency period that came before it, some teams look markedly better than they did when the 2020 season ended, while others seemingly face more questions than ever.

Now that the festivities in Cleveland are over, Bleacher Report NFL Analysts Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski have gathered to offer their takes on how the offseason to date has affected the pecking order in the NFL.

The top team isn't a surprise. No. 32 shouldn't be, either.

But there has been plenty of shakeup in between.