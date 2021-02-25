76ers' Complete Guide, Preview for 2nd Half of 2021 NBA Season

0 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Great things are happening for Joel Embiid, which means great things are happening for the Philadelphia 76ers.

His ascension into the 2020-21 MVP race has coincided with their climb atop the Eastern Conference.

Philly's offseason investment in floor-spacers has given the big fella more room to operate, and he's using every inch of the hardwood to clown his opponents. Tack on the most efficient version of Tobias Harris to date and all the defensive disruption created by Ben Simmons, and the Sixers seem like full-fledged heavyweight contenders.

The marathon has only reached the midpoint, though, so let's shift focus over to the season's second half.