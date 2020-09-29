2020 NBA Mock Draft: Pro Comparisons and Predictions for Elite Guard Prospects

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

Expected top-three pick and point guard prospect LaMelo Ball made headlines Monday—for disagreeing with his dad. Yes, that is life for the Ball family, and specifically LaMelo, who has been as closely watched and scrutinized as a prospect we've maybe ever seen.

The issue in question between him and his dad, LaVar, was whether LaMelo would fit in with the Golden State Warriors, who hold the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA draft. LaVar doesn't think so.

On the Say Less with Kaz podcast, Ball senior said in June, "That's the part I don't like about Golden State. They got Klay and the other guys, and now you want to put Melo in that mix to say you got to follow these guys. Melo ain't no follower. He don't need to do what they do, let them do they thing."

LaMelo disagrees.

"My old man, he's his own man. He has his opinions, I have mine," LaMelo said Monday. "... I feel like I could fit on a team anywhere I go. Whatever happens, I'm positive... anywhere is a great fit. It's the NBA.”

Whether the Warriors even view him as a potential pick is another story. According to the San Francisco Chronicle's Connor Letourneau, Golden State is reportedly higher on French guard Killian Hayes and Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton than they are on Ball. Even though he is among the two best guards available in this year's class, Ball has drawn some serious question marks about his fit at the NBA level, especially alongside a ball-dominant guard like Stephen Curry.

Here's where he—and the other top guards in this year's class—project to land and whose careers they might emulate.

LaMelo Ball, Illawarra Hawks (Australia)

He's the most simultaneously intriguing and terrifying prospect in this year's class. His passing and playmaking abilities are on par with some of the best guards in the league, and he's only just turned 19. But LaMelo's inconsistent shooting and lackluster defensive effort leave a lot to be desired for a team selecting in the top three or four picks. Ultimately, though, it wouldn't be a surprise to see a team desperate to get some star power trade up into the No. 2 spot to take a chance on him.

Prediction: New York Knicks, No. 2 overall

Pro Comparison: Jason Kidd, Lonzo Ball

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

He can be classified as either a shooting guard or small forward, but for argument's sake, we'll put him at the guard spot here. It would be a shock if Edwards isn't the No. 1 overall pick when the draft is held. Of the available guards, he's the most NBA-ready, and he can provide an immediate scoring punch for Minnesota alongside Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell.

Prediction: Minnesota Timberwolves, No. 1 overall

Pro Comparison: Zach LaVine

Cole Anthony, North Carolina

Once thought to be the best guard in this year's crop, opinion on Anthony has soured a bit after an up-and-down freshman season at North Carolina. On one hand, he was set back by injuries—both his own and his teammates'—and he still managed to put together an impressive stat line (18.5 points per game).

But questions about his ability to score at all three levels were never answered, and whether he can project above a starting point guard in the league is still in question. He could be the value pick of the first round if he lives up to his potential, though.

Prediction: Detroit Pistons, No. 7 overall

Pro Comparison: Lou Williams

Killian Hayes, Ulm (Germany)

Hayes is one of the more versatile guard prospects in this year's group, especially among point guards. His play with the French national team and his German club team has been a bit erratic, but he seemed to hit his stride this past season, averaging 12.8 points, 6.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game in the EuroCup.

He also shot 39 percent from behind the arc and 91 percent from the free-throw line, both big improvements over previous seasons. As mentioned above, Golden State is a team that's reportedly higher on him than Ball, and if they can't find a suitable trade partner, he'd solidify their future at point guard behind Stephen Curry.

More likely, though, is that the Warriors trade out of that pick and possibly select him in the 7-10 range if teams like Chicago, Detroit or Cleveland haven't taken him.

Prediction: Golden State Warriors, No. 8 overall

Pro Comparison: Goran Dragic

