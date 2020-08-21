NBA Draft 2020: Latest Mock Draft Picks After Official Lottery Results

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

Another NBA draft lottery, and another disaster for the New York Knicks.

For a franchise that—coming into Thursday night—had nine lottery picks since it won the 1985 lottery and selected Patrick Ewing, the odds would be that at one point, New York would move above its expected slot at least once. Make it 0-of-10.

The Knicks, who had a 9.0 percent chance of getting the No. 1 overall pick, and a 9.6 percent chance of at least landing in the top three. Instead, they'll be selecting from the No. 8 spot, a year after taking RJ Barrett at No. 3, two years removed from passing on Michael Porter Jr., Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Miles Bridges to select Kevin Knox and three years since selecting Frank Ntilikina in the same No. 8 spot ahead of Donovan Mitchell, Bam Adebayo and John Collins.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves, a year after trading for Jarrett Culver, the No. 6 overall pick in last year's draft, were gifted the No. 1 overall pick and will have their choice of likely LaMelo Ball, James Wiseman or Anthony Edwards.

2020 NBA Mock Draft

Video Play Button Videos you might like

1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

3. Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks

4. Chicago Bulls: Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Maccabi Tel Aviv



6. Atlanta Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

7. Detroit Pistons: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

8. New York Knicks: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

9. Washington Wizards: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

10. Phoenix Suns: Isaac Okoro, SF/PF, Auburn

11. San Antonio Spurs: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

12. Sacramento Kings: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Villanova

14. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

15. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State



16. Portland Trail Blazers: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

17. Orlando Magic: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

18. Dallas Mavericks: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

19. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): Josh Green, SG, Arizona

20. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): Leandro Bolmaro, SG/SF, Barcelona

21. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

22. Utah Jazz: Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

23. Miami Heat: Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

24. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Grant Riller, PG/SG, Charleston

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Robert Woodard II, SF, Mississippi State

26. Boston Celtics: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos B

27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

28. Toronto Raptors: Jalen Smith, PF/C, Maryland

29. Los Angeles Lakers: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Xavier Tillman, PF/C, Michigan State

Will LaMelo Go No. 1?

As tempting as it might be to take the youngest Ball brother with the No. 1 pick, this is one Minnesota can't afford to take the risk on.

Star center Karl-Anthony Towns has reportedly been unhappy on numerous occasions in Minnesota, but the Wolves finally have a chance to appease him with the addition of the most NBA-ready player in the draft, Anthony Edwards. He, alongside D'Angelo Russell and Towns, makes a formidable trio in an extremely competitive Western Conference.

He doesn't have nearly the amount of flash as LaMelo, and he'll have to learn to play alongside a score-first lead guard in Russell, but Minnesota can't take the chance that Ball never develops past being a special passer with no real ability to score. LaMelo's biggest weakness—defense—is not a speciality of either Russell or Towns, and though Edwards isn't a lockdown defender, he has the build and athleticism to make an impact on that end of the floor.

It seems more likely that Ball ends up in Charlotte, which needs an infusion of star power—even if it's just the appearance of it—more than any team in the league. While the Hornets already have Terry Rozier, the risk-reward on LaMelo seems too high to pass up for a franchise that has missed too often in the draft since taking Kemba Walker in 2011.

What About Wiseman?

If Minnesota takes Edwards at No. 1, it leaves the Golden State Warriors in a precarious position. The draft's other two top prospects—Ball and James Wiseman—have significant question marks around their work ethic and desire to become elite players.

Ball's reputation as a player who only shows up in the spotlight has dogged him for most of his young career, but Wiseman's work ethic—especially after leaving Memphis early last season—has followed him into the predraft process. He doesn't really fit a need for Golden State, which rarely plays with a traditional back-to-basket center in the lineup, but his potential might be enough to take a chance on.

With an aging Draymond Green, and the not-so-defensive-oriented Stephen Curry returning from injury, adding Wiseman to a lineup with those two, as well as Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson, could make for an intriguing group.

Follow @ByKeeganPope on Twitter.