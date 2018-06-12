Top Offseason Priorities and Targets for Cleveland Cavaliers

1 of 6

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Everything starts and ends with this.

Cleveland should get a meeting with James and his representatives, should he choose to go that route. A sweep from the Finals still stings, and the overall supporting cast isn't great, but staying in Northeast Ohio does carry its advantages.

"The one thing that I've always done is considered, obviously, my family," James said after the conclusion of the Finals.

"Understanding especially where my boys are at this point in their age. They were a lot younger the last time I made a decision like this four years ago. I've got a teenage boy, a pre-teen and a little girl that wasn't around as well. So sitting down and considering everything, my family is a huge part of whatever I'll decide to do in my career, and it will continue to be that."

The Cavs don't need to make a family pitch to James, he's already well aware of the advantages of staying put. LeBron James Jr. is now just one year away from potentially playing at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, just a 15 minute drive from the James household in Bath Township outside Akron.

Cleveland can offer the most money of any team, a maximum five-year, $209 million deal that would take James to age 38. Others can only hope to lure James with a four-year, $157 million offer.

There's a legacy play that the Cavaliers can make as well. Playing with only two teams in his entire career keeps James equal with Michael Jordan. Leave to go ring chasing, and some might view him in a similar light as Kevin Durant, who still faces backlash from some for joining a 73-win Warriors team.

At this point anything James wants should be on the table. A $200 million deal? No problem. A statue of "The Block"? Pick the location. Moving the Cavaliers to downtown Akron so James has a shorter commute? Start drawing up the blueprints.

There will be no greater player or era in Cavs history. Both should be preserved for as long as possible.