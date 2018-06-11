Latest 2018 NBA Mock Draft: Deandre Ayton Rising, Luka Doncic Slipping

12 of 15

Associated Press

21. Utah Jazz: Elie Okobo (France, PG, 1997)

Okobo has been working out for teams in the United States following his breakout season in France's top league that included a potential needle-moving 44-point effort in late May. An exciting ball-screen playmaker and proven shot-maker from all over, Okobo is now a first-round name to watch for teams looking to upgrade their point guard position.

No. 22. Chicago Bulls (via Pelicans): Chandler Hutchison (Boise State, SF, Senior)

After drafting a freshman at No. 7, the Bulls could feel more comfortable taking an older player at No. 22. Hutchison gives them another scoring weapon who can play multiple positions. He has steal potential if his senior-season shooting development turns out to be legitimate.

No. 23. Indiana Pacers: Aaron Holiday (UCLA, PG, Junior)

The Pacers could use another guard to help or replace Darren Collison. Holiday has been one of the most consistent shooters from this year's field. Taking over for Lonzo Ball full-time, he averaged 20.3 points and 5.8 assists, though Indiana will want to emphasize ball security with the turnover-prone Holiday.

No. 24. Portland Trail Blazers: Troy Brown (Oregon, SG/SF, Freshman)

Still 18 years old, Brown didn't put it all together during his lone season at Oregon. But his potential two-way versatility is a major draw. Brown has wing size, point-forward facilitating skills and the ability to guard multiple positions. Shooting could be the swing skill that determines Brown's long-term value.

No. 25. Los Angeles Lakers (via Cavaliers): De'Anthony Melton (USC, PG/SG, Sophomore)

The Lakers need guard depth, and Melton could either play behind Lonzo Ball or alongside him. His jump shot looked smoother at the combine than it did in 2016-17, though it's his pressure defense L.A. could value most.

No. 26. Philadelphia 76ers: Keita Bates-Diop (Ohio State, SF/PF, Junior)

Bates-Diop could play both forward spots for the 76ers, who need depth at the 3 and 4. He's older and doesn't explode, but the eye test approves of his terrific physical profile, scoring versatility and defensive potential.

No. 27. Boston Celtics: Grayson Allen (Duke, SG, Senior)

Even if Boston brings back Marcus Smart, it could still use another shooter in the backcourt. Allen made over 80 triples in three straight seasons, and he improved each one as a playmaker. His competitive nature could even be appealing to general manager Danny Ainge.

No. 28. Golden State Warriors: Khyri Thomas (Creighton, SG, Junior)

Golden State would be ideal for Thomas, who struggles to create. The Warriors would value his shooting, transition game and feisty perimeter defense.

No. 29. Brooklyn Nets (via Raptors): Jacob Evans (Cincinnati, SG/SF, Junior)

The Nets could value Evans' positional versatility as an interchangeable wing who'll playmake, shoot threes and defend. He's not an upside pick, but Evans checks boxes and brings admirable toughness.

No. 30. Atlanta Hawks (via Rockets): Melvin Frazier (Tulane, SF, Junior)

It wouldn't be shocking if another team is making this pick for the Hawks, who also have No. 3, No. 19 and No. 34. There will be front offices intrigued by Frazier's shooting and perimeter defense, even if he's limited offensively.