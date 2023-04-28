2023 NFL Mock Draft: Day 2 Predictions from Bleacher Report

0 of 3

The 2023 NFL draft looked like it could be a wild, unpredictable ride. Day 1 certainly lived up to that billing.

In all, there were six trades during the draft's first round.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio did his best Sonny Weaver impression from Draft Day, moving back up the board to take Will Anderson Jr. at No. 3 after taking C.J. Stroud at No. 2

The Cardinals pulled off their own series of moves up and down the board. They took some of the draft capital earned from trading back to trade up to No. 6 where they took Ohio State tackle Paris Johnson Jr.

Those tradewinds aren't likely to calm down as the draft moves into Day 2. Teams always have differing philosophies when it comes to aggressively targeting "their guys" and moving down the board to collect picks in the middle rounds.

With quarterbacks Will Levis and Hendon Hooker on the board, there's sure to be added intrigue on Friday night.

Thursday night featured plenty of surprises, from everyone passing on Levis, to the Lions drafting a running back and off-ball linebacker with their two first-round picks like they're building a dream roster on Madden '98. It has left a Day 2 board ripe with talent.

Here's a quick glance at the results so far and a mock draft for every selection on tap for Friday night.