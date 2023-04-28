2023 NFL Mock Draft: Day 2 Predictions from Bleacher Report

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Day 2 Predictions from Bleacher ReportApril 28, 2023
The 2023 NFL draft looked like it could be a wild, unpredictable ride. Day 1 certainly lived up to that billing.
In all, there were six trades during the draft's first round.
Texans general manager Nick Caserio did his best Sonny Weaver impression from Draft Day, moving back up the board to take Will Anderson Jr. at No. 3 after taking C.J. Stroud at No. 2
The Cardinals pulled off their own series of moves up and down the board. They took some of the draft capital earned from trading back to trade up to No. 6 where they took Ohio State tackle Paris Johnson Jr.
Those tradewinds aren't likely to calm down as the draft moves into Day 2. Teams always have differing philosophies when it comes to aggressively targeting "their guys" and moving down the board to collect picks in the middle rounds.
With quarterbacks Will Levis and Hendon Hooker on the board, there's sure to be added intrigue on Friday night.
Thursday night featured plenty of surprises, from everyone passing on Levis, to the Lions drafting a running back and off-ball linebacker with their two first-round picks like they're building a dream roster on Madden '98. It has left a Day 2 board ripe with talent.
Here's a quick glance at the results so far and a mock draft for every selection on tap for Friday night.
Round 1 Results
After the initial jockeying for position in the top 10, the storyline of the draft quickly changed to runs on offensive linemen toward the early middle portion of the round. Darnell Wright, Peter Skoronski and Broderick Jones were taken with three of the five picks from 10-14.
Then came a four-pick run at wide receiver with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Quentin Johnston, Zay Flowers and Jordan Addison going one after the other. That will certainly be interesting to track as their respective careers unfold.
The late first saw a similar run on defensive linemen. Pass-rusher and run-stuffers made up five of the final six picks of the round, including the Bengals grabbing the No. 3 player on Bleacher Report's final big board in Myles Murphy with the 28th selection. The Eagles got the No. 13 player on our board, Nolan Smith, with the 30th pick.
Dalton Kincaid was the only tight end taken in the first round, so Michael Mayer and Darnell Washington should be early targets on Friday.
Where those two end up and whether there will be more positional runs are among the top storylines for Friday.
Round 2
32. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago): Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State (8.4)
33. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston): Brian Branch, S, Alabama (7.8)
34. Detroit Lions (from Arizona): Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia (7.8)
35. Indianapolis Colts: Cody Mauch, IOL, North Dakota State (7.4)
36. Los Angeles Rams: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky (8.0)
37. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver): O'Cyrus Torrence, IOL, Florida (7.5)
38. Las Vegas Raiders: Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina (7.5)
39. Carolina Panthers: BJ Ojulari, Edge, LSU (7.9)
40. New Orleans Saints: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame (8.7)
41. Tennessee Titans: Steve Avila, IOL, TCU (7.6)
42. Green Bay Packers (from N.Y. Jets via Cleveland): Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina (7.2)
43. New York Jets: John Michael Schmitz, IOL, Minnesota (7.5)
44. Atlanta Falcons: Tuli Tuipulotu, Edge, USC (7.5)
45. Green Bay Packers: Keeanu Benton, DL, Wisconsin (7.2)
46. New England Patriots: Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State (7.6)
47. Washington Commanders: Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas (7.7)
48. Detroit Lions: Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern (7.4)
49. Pittsburgh Steelers: Keion White, Edge, Georgia Tech (7.7)
50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Joe Tippmann, IOL, Wisconsin (7.4)
51. Miami Dolphins: Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State (7.5)
52. Seattle Seahawks: Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee (5.8)
53. Chicago Bears (from Baltimore): Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State (7.2)
54. Los Angeles Chargers: Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson (7.5)
55. Detroit Lions (from Minnesota): Rashee Rice, WR, SMU (7.4)
56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah (7.9)
57. New York Giants: Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee (7.4)
58. Dallas Cowboys: Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia (7.4)
59. Buffalo Bills: Matthew Bergeron, IOL, Syracuse (7.5)
60. Cincinnati Bengals: Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa (7.4)
61. Chicago Bears (from San Francisco via Carolina): Jartavius Martin, S, Illinois (7.2)
62. Philadelphia Eagles: Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA (7.6)
63. Kansas City Chiefs: Jonathan Mingo, WR, Mississippi (7.2)
Round 3
64. Chicago Bears: Siaki Ika, DL, Baylor (7.5)
65. Houston Texans: Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami (6.6)
66. Philadelphia Eagles (from Arizona): Christopher Smith, S, Georgia (7.7)
67. Denver Broncos (from Indianapolis): Isaiah Foskey, Edge, Notre Dame (7.4)
68. Denver Broncos: DJ Turner II, CB, Michigan (6.9)
69. Los Angeles Rams: Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee (7.0)
70. Las Vegas Raiders: Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State (7.4)
71. New Orleans Saints: Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina (6.5)
72. Tennessee Titans: Andre Carter II, Edge, Army (7.4)
73. Houston Texans (from Cleveland): Luke Wypler, IOL, Ohio State (6.6)
74. Cleveland Browns (from N.Y. Jets): Zach Harrison, DL, Ohio State (7.3)
75. Atlanta Falcons: Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati (7.2)
76. New England Patriots (from Carolina): Derick Hall, Edge, Auburn (7.2)
77. Los Angeles Rams (from Miami via New England): Nick Saldiveri, OT, Old Dominion (7.3)
78. Green Bay Packers: Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State (7.0)
79. Indianapolis Colts (from Washington): Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland (6.4)
80. Pittsburgh Steelers: Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State (7.0)
81. Arizona Cardinals (from Detroit): Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse (7.4)
82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest (7.3)
83. Seattle Seahawks: Gervon Dexter Sr., DL, Florida (7.2)
84. Miami Dolphins: Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M (7.6)
85. Los Angeles Chargers: Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane (7.1)
86. Baltimore Ravens: Carter Warren, OT, Pittsburgh (7.0)
87. Minnesota Vikings: Cory Trice Jr., CB, Purdue (6.5)
88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Chandler Zavala, IOL, North Carolina State (7.0)
89. New York Giants: Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon (7.2)
90. Dallas Cowboys: Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas (6.9)
91. Buffalo Bills: Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn (7.1)
92. Cincinnati Bengals: Jordan Battle, S, Alabama (7.0)
93. Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco): Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State (7.0)
94. Arizona Cardinals (from Philadelphia): Byron Young, Edge, Tennessee (7.0)
95. Kansas City Chiefs: Jaquelin Roy, DL, LSU (6.8)
96. Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection): Zach Evans, RB, Mississippi (7.1)
97. Washington Commanders (Compensatory Selection): Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama (7.1)
98. Cleveland Browns (Special Compensatory Selection): Moro Ojomo, DL, Texas (6.9)
99. San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection): Sydney Brown, S, Illinois (6.6)
100. Las Vegas Raiders from New York Giants via Kansas City Chiefs (Special Compensatory Selection): Ji'Ayir Brown, S, Penn State (6.9)
101. San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection): Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan (6.9)
102. San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection): Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland (6.5)