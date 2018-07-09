Power Ranking Every Coaching Staff Heading into the 2018 NFL Season

0 of 32

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

All 32 NFL teams have mostly assembled their rosters for the 2018 season, but each of those rosters will go through various changes before the regular season gets underway.

Meanwhile, all 32 coaching staffs look the way they will come Week 1, barring shocking developments.

So, how do they stack up against one another?

We'll mainly compare head coaches, but we'll also consider key assistant coaches. That'll help break ties or give extra boosts to staffs that have notable coaches running the offense and/or defense.

How do we determine the strength of each coaching staff? We'll mainly look at track records—win-loss records and playoff successes or failures for head coaches, offensive or defensive rankings for coordinators— but career trajectory and potential is also worth something, as is experience. In other words, we won't hold it against a coach for not having won a Super Bowl in his first five years, but we will if he hasn't won a playoff game in 15 (looking at you, Marvin Lewis).

Can any coaching staff measure up to Bill Belichick and the vaunted New England Patriots? Have a look.

(Career head-coaching records in brackets)