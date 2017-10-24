NFL1000: Doug Farrar's Week 8 QB Rankings

0 of 34

Michael Perez/Associated Press

There's a new sheriff in town, and his name ain't Peyton Manning.

Throughout the first two months of B/R's NFL1000 QB rankings, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have comfortably sat atop the list. Alex Smith and Drew Brees have come close to that greatness, and you know Deshaun Watson will be considered in time, but there hasn't been another quarterback to take the rest of the league by the scruff of the neck in such a consistent and noticeable fashion that he would merit the top spot.

Until now.

With his bravura performance against the Washington Redskins on Monday night, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz took the top spot in our rankings. The Eagles are the league's only one-loss team after their 34-24 win over Washington, and Wentz has been a major part of that. Wentz completed 17 of 25 passes for 268 yards and four touchdowns with one interception, which propelled him to the league lead in touchdown passes with 17.

But it's not just Wentz's passing ability that has him up top this week—it's also what he does at the line of scrimmage with the additional freedom the coaching staff has given him in his second season, and the danger he creates as a rusher, that makes him so special. Wentz has improved dramatically in his reads and his anticipation throwing, and the evidence is all over the film.

The rest of the leaderboard looks fairly consistent up top, with the obvious exception of the injured Rodgers, but it was time to recognize Wentz, who has climbed our charts all season.

Our weekly quarterback rankings are decided and written by NFL1000 lead scout Doug Farrar and quarterbacks scout Mark Schofield. Farrar evaluates all NFC quarterbacks, and Schofield does the same with the AFC quarterbacks.

Farrar and Schofield combine tape analysis and advanced metrics to give you a sense of which quarterbacks are trending up, which are trending down and which are better or worse than their reputations might imply.

The rankings are based on recent performance, of course, but they are also adjusted for opponent, factor in the talent around the quarterback and consider the player's history over the last few years.

Good news for some, bad news for others. Here are the NFL1000 quarterback rankings ahead of Week 8.